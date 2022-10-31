JACKSON - Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special legislative session to consider a $2.5 billion investment for an economic development project in the Golden Triangle.
Reeves announced Monday that the project, which he did not name, will include 1,000 jobs and an average salary of $93,000. The exact location of the project is not known; the Golden Triangle encompasses the area surrounded by Columbus, Starkville and West Point.
"The Mississippi Legislature has helped us build a business climate that encourages economic growth," Reeves said in a statement. "Looking forward to full legislative bodies taking swift action for what could be a 1-day session!"
The session has been called for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Reeves said the investment is the largest in the state's history, twice more than the previous highest investment, which was for CapEx.
The Daily Journal first reported the possibility of the special session after obtaining a text message sent by House Speaker Philip Gunn telling House members on Monday to make plans to be in Jackson this week for a potential special session.
“There is the potential of a special session Wednesday and possibly Thursday of this week,” the text message reads. “Please make plans to be in Jackson.”
The only person with the power to convene a special legislative session is the governor. Reeves has historically been reluctant to call such sessions.
The regular session of the Legislature typically runs from early January to early April. But the Mississippi Constitution gives the governor the power to call the 122 House members and 52 senators back to Jackson when the public interest requires such a session.
