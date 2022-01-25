JACKSON • In his annual state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves challenged state lawmakers to pass legislation that improves public education and eliminates Mississippi’s individual income tax.
The first-term Republican governor said lawmakers should pass legislation that increases salaries for Mississippi public teachers because they've endured many challenges throughout the pandemic.
“I’m confident that in this session, working together, we will get a significant teacher pay raise done,” Reeves said. “It is my No. 1 priority. Credit goes to where credit is due, and in this COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi teachers deserve the credit.”
Both the House and the Senate have passed their own versions of teacher pay legislation during the 2022 legislative session, but a final agreement between the two bodies has not been reached.
Reeves also called on the state Board of Education and legislators to enact measures that will prevent critical race theory from being taught in public schools. There is no evidence that the theory is being taught in the state's classrooms.
“I’m interested in the integrity of our civic education," Reeves said. "In too many schools in other states, they teach the lie that America is inherently racist. They teach students that by virtue of the color of your skin, you are inherently a victim or oppressor."
Critical race theory originated in various fields of academia and holds that racism is embedded in institutions like legal systems and other policies, often without any conscious intent by the people who work within those systems.
The Mississippi Senate last week passed a bill that was advertised as an anti-critical race theory bill but which, in practice, would change very little — if anything — about what is taught in public schools.
The bill did not define critical race theory or even prevent educators from teaching about. Still, some worry that the measure will discourage educators from teaching an honest, accurate version of Mississippi’s history.
The governor also repeated his call for lawmakers to do away with the state’s individual income tax, a move that he believes would spur economic growth in the state.
The House earlier this legislative session voted to phase out the income tax, decrease the grocery tax and raise the sales tax. The Senate has yet to take up the legislation.
In the Democratic response to Reeves’ speech, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons called on lawmakers to use federal coronavirus stimulus money to invest in health care programs and to expand Medicaid coverage to the working poor.
“It is no better time than now to afford those Mississippians the access they need, and Democrats don’t care what you call it,” Simmons said. “Mississippi families desperately need access to affordable, quality health care.”
Simmons also thanked federal officials in Washington for approving the bipartisan infrastructure package that sent $3.6 billion to Mississippi.
Although governors usually deliver the state of the state address inside the House chamber, Reeves chose to give his address outdoors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide surge in cases of the highly contagious omicron variant. This is the third consecutive year he has done so.