TUPELO • Evaluating a possible teacher pay raise, reforming the state’s tax structure and pushing for passage of several bond bills are state Sen. Chad McMahan’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
McMahan, a second-term Republican from Guntown, told the Daily Journal in an interview that he would like to review the state’s budget to determine if there is enough money for Mississippi’s public school teachers to receive a salary increase.
“If the budget looks good and we have a little money, I would certainly entertain a raise for our teachers,” said McMahan, who represents Lee and Itawamba counties.
Lawmakers last session committed to increasing salaries for the state’s public educators, but walked back the plan after financial concerns emerged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposals to eliminate the state's income tax is another issue dominating early conversations about the upcoming session. Last month, Gov. Tate Reeves recommended the Legislature consider phasing out the state’s income tax.
While a governor’s budget recommendations don’t carry binding authority, some lawmakers, including McMahan, have said they are at least committed to studying the issue to determine if tax reform is feasible.
McMahan said he would like to see the income tax shift toward a sales tax, which would tax everyone at the same rate. Opponents of this measure believe it’s a harsh way to tax citizens and shifts more tax burden on lower income individuals. McMahan believes that people who have more “economic means will buy more.”
McMahan is also the chairman of the senate’s local and private committee, which is responsible for laws that apply to local governing bodies or specific entities. Private and local legislation often deals with granting exemptions from general portions of the law for various groups.
For example, local and private legislation might allow a municipality to impose an added tax on its citizens for a particular program. Typically, elected officials from a county or municipality must pass a local resolution requesting the Legislature approve a local and private bill that impacts them. As a general rule, all lawmakers who represent portions of the municipality or county in question must agree to the local and private bill that has been introduced.
If both of those hurdles are cleared, then the committee will decide if they wish to take up the legislation.
McMahan said he hopes to introduce local and private legislation that would legally allow licensed drivers in some areas of Guntown to drive golf carts or low-speed vehicles.
He also plans to introduce legislation forming a public-private partnership between the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and the city of Saltillo over the management of Lake Lamar Bruce in Saltillo, but specifics are still being worked out.
Among his other priorities, McMahan plans to advocate for bond bills to go toward various projects in Northeast Mississippi and wants to file a bill requiring private business to accept cash as a form of payment under most circumstances.