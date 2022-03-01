JACKSON • An impasse between Mississippi’s political leaders could kill legislation that would substantially raise the salaries for public school teachers.
Ahead of a major legislative deadline, neither the House nor Senate education committees appear to be bringing up legislation that would increase the pay of the state’s public educators, despite pledges by legislative leaders and Gov. Tate Reeves to do so.
The Senate Education Committee met on Tuesday afternoon, but they did not not bring up the pay raise bill the House passed in January. The House Education Committee is currently not scheduled to meet on Tuesday, but that could change.
If neither legislative chamber passes a teacher pay bill that originated from the other chamber, it will die on the calendar.
Sen. Dennis Debar, the Senate Education Chairman, told members of the media on Tuesday that he is waiting on the House to consider the two teacher pay proposals that passed out of the Senate and indicated that he was not going to take up any House proposals.
“We believe (teacher pay) is the number one priority in the Senate, and I know it is,” DeBar said. “As we go forward, the House has said they consider teacher pay to be an important issue like we do. This is an opportunity to back that up.”
Last year, the House killed the Senate’s teacher pay raise legislation and inserted it into a separate, unrelated bill to trim state taxes. DeBar implied that he was unhappy with what the House did last year and wants to avoid a similar situation this year.
“We passed a Senate bill last year, and the House killed it and put it in their tax bill,” DeBar said. “We don’t want to see anything like that again. Teachers do not need to be pawns in this debate and this discussion.”
A reporter asked DeBar if he thought anyone outside the Capitol cared if a pay raise proposal was a Senate bill or a House bill, but he declined to answer and walked away.
House Education Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, did not respond to a request for comment.
Antonio Castanon Luna, the executive director of the Mississippi Association of Educators, told members of the press that the members of his organization are disappointed that lawmakers are not bringing up teacher pay raise bills for consideration.
“When we think about the students and members we represent, we’re certainly disappointed,” Castanon Luna said. “And we’re angry. We understand that investing in our students and investing in the educators we need to recruit and retain is an investment for now and an investment for the future of Mississippi.”
Castanon Luna said that his organization and members are continuing to contact legislators and urging them to consider teacher pay legislation.
If legislative leaders cannot agree on teacher pay legislation it would be a blow to months of work and campaign promises that have gone into overhauling the state’s woefully underpaid teachers.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Reeves – all Republicans who wield great influence on the legislative process – have all said they support teacher pay raises.
Debar last year conducted several hearings around the state where he solicited input from public educators on their salaries.
When DeBar held a hearing in Tupelo in November, Northeast Mississippi educators offered different opinions on how lawmakers could implement pay raises, but they were all clear in what they expected lawmakers to do this session: Raise teacher salaries.
“We love to teach,” said Melodie Cunningham, a teacher in the Columbus Municipal School District, at the hearing. "We just want to teach comfortably.”