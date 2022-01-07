In this file photo from April 27, 2020, Alex Sullivan, with the Mississippi 1-98th National Guard, sanitizes his gloves and suit at the COVID-19 screening station during at the mobile testing site set up at the BancorpSouth Arena.
TUPELO • The demand for COVID-19 testing in Mississippi has risen significantly as the state reported more than 6,000 new cases for a third day in a row, the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Mississippi reported 6,774 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the second highest single-day case total of the pandemic.
Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, the state reported nearly 30,000 cases. Over the last two weeks, Mississippi has reported almost 50,000 cases.
"We have high transmission of COVID-19 in all parts of the state," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. "The cases have been rapidly rising."
Jim Craig, senior deputy and director of Health Protection for MSDH, said there is a "great demand for testing" in Mississippi — both for over-the-counter at-home tests and at testing facilities.
Around 3,500 tests were administered at 43 MSDH testing sites around the state Thursday, and more than 4,500 tests were administered Friday, according to Craig.
MSDH is set to receive 50,000 additional rapid COVID-19 tests next week, and there are plans to add even more appointment slots across the state in coming days.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state's emergency rooms are overwhelmed with people going to get tested for COVID-19 and urged them to seek testing at local clinics or through MSDH sites instead.
Tests at MSDH sites can be scheduled at covidschedule.umc.edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The omicron variant continues to drive the surge in cases. More than 73% of recently sequenced COVID-19 samples in the state were omicron.
Although the newest variant is more contagious than delta, it appears to cause less serious illness.
Along with the increase in cases came an uptick in deaths, but deaths haven't increased to the extent seen during the delta wave, which is encouraging, Byers said.
One thing remains the same between both recent waves: the majority of COVID-19-related deaths are occurring in unvaccinated individuals.
"More than 70% of our deaths over the last month have been in unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated individuals," Byers said. "Only 2% of our deaths have occurred in individuals who have been fully vaccinated and have received a booster."
MSDH continues to recommend boosters, along with two-dose regular series vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be scheduled at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453.