We’re about a month away from adjourning sine die, and things final results of the 2022 legislative session are starting to look a little squirrely.
The House and the Senate this week played a massive game of chicken over teacher pay raise proposals, and the Senate ended up blinking at the end (even though the Senate did the responsible thing).
The deadline for committees to pass bills that originated out of the other chamber was this past Tuesday, and things looked hairy for teacher pay towards the end.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, neither committee had passed the other chamber’s pay raise proposal.
The House Education Committee didn’t meet at all.
The Senate Education Committee initially didn’t take up teacher pay at its first Tuesday meeting.
But the Senate committee eventually met again that evening and passed a pay raise bill to avoid the pay proposal dying on the calendar.
The showdown between the two chambers is a repeat of what happened last year, but this year, the result was much more bitter.
The House accused the Senate of not making teacher pay a priority earlier in the session (which is a bit misleading).
The Senate accused the House of using teachers as pawns in a larger chess game over eliminating the state’s personal income tax — the main priority for House Speaker Philip Gunn.
Lobbyists, pundits and political observers are starting to wonder out loud if this session is the most gridlocked the Capitol has seen in a long time.
If the Senate’s tax cut theory has any validity to it, a larger question remains: what else is the House willing to let die if the Senate doesn’t take up an income tax bill?
There are still lots of major items to get through: the initiative process, election bills, equal pay and ARPA money.
The biggest fear insiders have is that Gunn and the House leadership will hold up ARPA money, local and private bills, and other spending proposals until the income tax is dealt with.
Earlier this week, Gunn went on SuperTalk, a conservative statewide radio network, to discuss the income tax plan and shared a haunting thought with the station: If lawmakers do not agree on income tax cuts, then he doesn’t want the Legislature to consider other spending priorities.
The Clinton Republican also said that the governor should call a special session if lawmakers can’t agree on income tax cuts before the revenue deadline on March 15.
“I believe that the time is now,” Gunn said. “If we can’t get it done between now and the next two weeks, then we would hope that the governor would call a special session on income tax elimination before we spend a dime of ARPA money or capital expense money or anything else. I think it’s that important.”
To put it in simple terms, the leader of a legislative chamber could essentially hold ARPA money — which municipalities and counties are waiting on — hostage over the income tax impasse.
If Gunn is willing to stay true to his word, we could have another massive game of chicken on our hands. Who will blink first?
Best of the Daily Journal
A House committee on Monday cleared the way for the full chamber to pass legislation that is being advertised as an anti-critical race theory bill.
Legislation being considered at the Capitol could potentially fill a dire health care need to rural Northeast Mississippi: emergency rooms.
A plan to allow citizens to circumvent political power and directly change state laws remains alive in the Capitol, although state leaders are tweaking the proposal.
Best from other outlets
Mississippi legislators drew a congressional redistricting plan that diminished Black voters’ influence in the state’s three majority-white districts, attorneys for the NAACP and two other groups argue in federal court papers. (Associated Press)
Employment in Mississippi decreased during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but personal income in the state increased during that time because of federal payments that were intended to head off a steep decline in the national economy, an expert said Monday. (Associated Press)
Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Tuesday announced the launch of a new statewide database to track domestic violence crimes. (Mississippi Today)
Advocates lined the Capitol steps to urged Mississippi lawmakers to pass criminal justice reform that decrease recidivism rates in state prisons. (Mississippi Public Broadcasting)
Support our work
Is this newsletter helpful or interesting to you? Forward to a friend so they can stay informed.
If you've received this email and aren't a subscriber, you can sign up for yourself.
In addition to this newsletter, you can always check out our latest reporting on state government here. And if you agree that reliable and probing journalism in our state Capitol is important, you can support us by purchasing a digital subscription.