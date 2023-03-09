Three men last week walked into a room on the fourth floor of the Capitol ready to become bonafide members of state boards.
But the problem: None of them have filled out necessary ethics forms, and one of them may not even meet the statutory requirements to get confirmed to the very board on which he’s wanting to serve.
One person, John Ladner of Gulfport, was appointed to the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board. Two people, James Lipscomb of Greenville and Rodney Harris of Clinton, were appointed to the Veterans Home Purchase Board.
Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Seymour, R-Vancleave, asked each of the three nominees routine questions about how they intended to serve the public on their respective boards.
But other committee members pointed out that none of the three nominees had submitted a statement of economic interest to the Mississippi Ethics Commission.
The statement of economic interest is a routine form that takes all of 10 minutes to fill out. The purpose of the form is to make sure board members are not using the power of their position to unethically get rich.
All three of the new nominees committed to filling out the ethics form.
Another member pointed out that in the case of Lipscomb, the former adjutant general of Mississippi, he did not meet the statutory requirements to sit on the board because state law says only people who served in active duty in certain wars or conflicts can be nominated.
There probably isn’t anyone more qualified to serve on the purchasing board than the former leader of the Mississippi National Guard. But a quirk of the law is still the law.
The more important question at hand is how do taxpayers and the public know if nominees for public boards and commissions even know if there’s a massive red flag sitting in a background file of a nominee?
The short answer: They don’t.
To be crystal clear, there is nothing to suggest that there is a cause for concern with the three nominees mentioned above. But there’s also no way to know for sure.
To show some perspective, there are currently around 78 pending nominations from the governor, the lieutenant governor and other groups that were sent to state senators for confirmation or rejection.
These nominees can range from something as miniscule as a board member for the Information Technology Services Authority to something as powerful as the state superintendent of education.
Each of these nominees are required to fill out a background check form provided by the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, commonly referred to as PEER.
PEER is technically a group of seven senators appointed by the lieutenant governor and seven representatives appointed by the speaker of the House. In reality, PEER is a larger organization of state employees who analyze and investigate government policy.
Part of PEER’s routine duties is to evaluate the background reports. But after taxpayer-funded resources are expended to analyze the information a nominee submitted, the final report is never shown to the public at large.
The Mississippi Legislature conveniently excludes itself from the state’s public records laws, and since PEER is a legislative committee, the public can’t access any of the organization’s documents.
The forms are so seriously guarded that even the independently elected senators must turn the papers back into staffers before they leave a committee room.
Legislators often argue that if the results from a nominee's background check were made available to the public, then no one would ever want to step forward and serve on a state board.
But ask this: If these background reports — or even partially redacted background reports — were publicly available, could it root out potential corruption from happening in state government?
Just as a recent refresher, former Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps and Mississippi Department of Human Services Director John Davis have pleaded guilty to corruption-related charges.
Both of these men went through the same exact background process as other appointees are going through during the current legislative session.
While the recent example in the Military Affairs Committee doesn’t mean that these nominees shouldn’t serve on a public board or mean that they will follow the same path as Epps, it does show that information about nominees can sometimes fall through the cracks.
Unless larger changes happen, the public for now has to put their full faith and trust in elected legislators to provide scrutiny to nominees and triple check the background reports.
You know, the same elected legislators who still haven’t convened an official hearing to examine how the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history happened under their watch.
The Mississippi House agreed Wednesday to decrease from a previous proposal the number of signatures Mississippians would need to gather to bypass political power at the state Capitol and place an issue directly on a statewide ballot for voter consideration.
After years of legislative roadblocks, both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature have passed legislation that gives low income pregnant people a full year of Medicaid coverage after birth, almost guaranteeing the policy will become law.
Senate leaders unveiled a new plan on Monday to spend an additional $181 million for public K-12 public schools this session and tweak the state's funding formula to make it easier to fully fund public education.
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson on Monday said he supports a proposal to reduce the 7% statewide tax on groceries, as well as cutting other state taxes.
The House of Representatives in a mostly partisan and racially divided vote on Wednesday revived its measure to expand the area inside Jackson where state-run Capitol Police can patrol to include neighborhoods where most of the capital city's white citizens live. (Mississippi Today)
Years after a federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of a mentally ill Mississippi man jailed in Clay County for 11 years, the case was settled this week. (Mississippi Today)
The Mississippi Senate gave final approval last week to a bill to restrict electric car manufacturers from opening new brick-and-mortar dealerships in the state unless they comply with the same laws traditional carmakers follow. (The Associated Press)
