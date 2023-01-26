I knew I spoke too soon.
Last week, I said that things were almost too quiet in the Mississippi Legislature, and the 174 lawmakers this week quickly responded.
Lobbyists, reporters and Capitol staffers have been stuck in committee hell this week as the Tuesday deadline for committees to advance bills out of the chamber quickly approaches.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
One thing that will be discussed soon is something I’ve spilled a lot of ink over but something I think deserves a lot more ink: postpartum Medicaid.
Mississippi has some of the worst metrics in the nation for maternal healthcare and infant mortality. Some of the root causes of this are a lack of quality healthcare, poverty and a lack of affordable health insurance.
Medical experts at the Mississippi Department of Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have all said one way to combat this is to give mothers more Medicaid benefits.
Medicaid — a health insurance program funded by state and federal governments for low-income adults, children and pregnant women — already covers most of the births in Mississippi.
But the state’s current policy only gives new mothers Medicaid coverage for up to 60 days after they give birth. Health experts say the state should increase that to a full year.
The Senate has overwhelming passed that proposal multiple times, but it keeps dying in the House because Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is opposed to it.
Gunn believes the program is a form of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which is something he also opposes.
Since the speaker remains opposed to this, the proposal must be projected to drain state coffers, right?
Well, leaders at the state Division of Medicaid estimate that postpartum extension would only cost the state $7 million a year.
Mississippi and Wyoming are now the only two states in the country that have not either expanded Medicaid to the working poor or extended postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers beyond 60 days after birth, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
So I decided to poll all 23 House members of what I consider to make up the Northeast Mississippi delegation to see where they stand on the issue. Almost all of them want to study the proposal more or support the idea already.
But the speaker still won’t commit to bring the issue up for a full vote on the House floor.
Here are just a few projects the House approved last year:
- $8 million to assist Clinton in paying costs associated with project site work for and construction
- $8 million to assist Rankin County with roads and bridges
- $2 million to assist Brandon with infrastructure improvements
- $10 million to help the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District
And these are just a small, small portion of the projects the Legislature approved last year. It would take me a whole day to calculate the total dollar amount for the projects passed last year.
But if the Legislature took these spending projects out, it could pay for more healthcare for poor mothers.
Granted, most of these projects are probably needed, and rural communities need state tax dollars. But this is just a small illustration to showcase how House leaders place a higher premium on creek banks and sewer districts than they do maternal healthcare.
Quote of the week
“Gentleman, can you explain how cryptocurrency works?” – Rep. Shane Barnett, R-Waynesboro
“I honestly have no idea. I’m still in love with cash. I don’t know squat about cryptocurrency.” – House Ways and Means Vice Chairman Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, as he presents a bill on cryptocurrency
Best of the Daily Journal
Tanner Newman, a Republican candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner, pledged to a crowd of people gathered at historic Robins Field on Monday that, if elected, he would keep utility rates steady for working class Mississippians.
The Mississippi House on Thursday voted 78-28 to ban physicians from administering drugs for hormone therapy or gender transition surgery to people under 18 in the state who wish to receive gender affirming health care.
Best from other Mississippi outlets
Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced this week by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. (The Associated Press)
Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state’s oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates. (The Associated Press)
A north Mississippi lawmaker believes Mississippi should stop celebrating Confederate General Robert E. Lee alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Mississippi Today)
More Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.