We’ve officially reached the part of the session where lawmakers are getting tense and tempers are starting to flare.
This week, the “Demon Chipmunk” made an appearance after Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, became irritated at the speaker.
Republican House members started cutting off debate on the floor.
And creative legislative maneuvering started happening behind the scenes.
One of the more surprising behind-the-scenes twists so far during the 2023 legislative session is that both chambers of the Legislature have rejected their respective leaders’ requests to offer tax relief to Mississippians.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, spent months during the legislative off-season promoting his plan to cut rebate checks to Mississippians using excess revenues.
But the Senate Finance Committee, without much fanfare, decided not to take up any tax relief legislation.
“We feel like we've settled the tax issue for now," Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, said.
In a more dramatic rebuke of legislative authority, about a dozen House Republicans during a closed off GOP caucus meeting also decided to oppose leadership’s proposal for new income tax cuts
Outgoing House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has repeatedly used the power of his office over the past three years to call for the Legislature to abolish the state income tax.
The House and Senate reached a deal last year that — while not eliminating the tax — dramatically cut the marginal rates. Still, House leadership was hungry for more cuts.
House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, even publicly said he would like to either eliminate the income tax altogether or trim the tax rate to give Gunn one last gift before he departs from the Legislature.
But at that 11 a.m. Tuesday GOP meeting, some lawmakers apparently weren’t in a gift-giving mood.
A coalition of moderate Republicans, fiscal hawks and independent spirits told House leadership that tax dollars could be better spent on other needs like rural hospitals and infrastructure, according to someone who was in the room.
The Democratic Caucus also met around 11:30 a.m. that same day in a closed meeting to discuss their response to the proposal. The decision was quick: They would oppose it altogether.
All revenue bills require a three-fifths vote of approval from both chambers to become law.
When Democrats are in lockstep agreement to oppose a revenue bill, House leadership can’t afford to lose many Republican votes.
Minutes before Lamar called the final meeting on Tuesday, Gunn and some of his staffers were spotted talking to lawmakers in offices behind the Ways and Means Committee room, but it's unclear what was being discussed.
Another reason support for tax cut bills in the House lost steam is the power dynamics at the top are changing.
Gunn is now a lame duck speaker, and he’s spent less time presiding over the chamber, opting to allow Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White to lead the chamber instead.
White, R-West, is the lead pick to replace Gunn, and he’s previously told reporters he was reluctant to pass any new tax cuts.
That leaves an outgoing speaker with limited power and Lamar, whose personality can sometimes rub people the wrong way, as the main champions advocating for the policy.
Those aren’t good odds.
Of course, a creative lawmaker could always try and Frankenstein tax cuts into another taxation bill, but neither chamber has signaled any intent to go that route.
Quote of the Week
“Mr. Speaker, I move to table that announcement on Transportation.”
— Rep. Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, during the “announcement” portion of floor proceedings, making a tongue-in-cheek reference to House Transportation Vice Chairman Steve Massengill, R-Hickory Flat, leading efforts to table each of Johnson's amendments on Medicaid policy.
Best of the Daily Journal
Lawmakers from Benton and Tippah counties on Tuesday led the effort in the state House to cut off debate on proposals to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits and give more financial assistance to poor families.
House Military Affairs Chairman Bubba Carpenter, R-Burnsville, will not advance a bill that will give Gov. Tate Reeves the power to appoint and fire the director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board, killing efforts to provide more executive control to an agency recently mired in scandal.
The state Senate, in a close vote, decided to renew a program that allows Mississippi’s private K-12 schools to use federal stimulus dollars, despite a state judge declaring the program unconstitutional.
Republican Rep. Dana McLean of Columbus joined advocates and other House members Wednesday to urge the state Senate to pass bills that streamline how rape kits are processed and remove archaic language from the state’s criminal rape law.
Best from other Mississippi outlets:
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday said legislative efforts at state control of Jackson’s troubled water system are “either a little bit too late or either a little bit premature.” (Mississippi Today)
The Mississippi House passed a bill Tuesday to expand tax credits for women and families after a law that banned most abortions went into effect last year. (The Associated Press)
The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to hear a case alleging that the state’s congressional maps are racially gerrymandered. The decision affirms that Mississippi is no longer required to get federal preclearance for its congressional maps. (The Mississippi Free Press)
Both chambers of the Legislature passed House Bill 1125, known as the REAP Act. The measure bans gender-affirming healthcare for minors. The bill was quickly passed out of the House in early January, and now is being sent to the Governor’s desk where it is expected to be signed. (Mississippi Public Broadcasting)
