There’s one word that’s defined this week: deadlines.
Tuesday was the deadline for legislators to advance bills out of their committees and the deadline for candidates to turn in campaign finance reports. Wednesday was the last day candidates could turn in paperwork to run for state offices.
And while lawmakers at the Capitol were busy emptying their committees of all the bills referred to them, statewide officials were busy filling up their campaign coffers ahead of statewide elections.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As expected, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is sitting on a massive tranche of campaign dollars at $7,850,639, the most of any other statewide official.
“Gov. Tate Reeves’ campaign (cash on hand) looks like a record cash position for any MS Governor in history at this point and it's nearly a million more than he had at this juncture in 2019,” wrote Brad Todd, one of Reeves’ campaign strategists.
Make no mistake — Reeves will undoubtedly use this money to flood airwaves with campaign ads and fend off political rivals throughout the 2023 election cycle.
To contrast, Brandon Presley, the main Democratic candidate for governor, raised $365,305 this past year, and he’s sitting on a total of $723,801 in campaign cash. Presley’s fundraising efforts are nothing to scoff at, but going dollar to dollar with Reeves remains a steep uphill climb.
The same trend can be found in the lieutenant governor’s race. But unlike the governor’s race, the main action will likely happen in the Republican primary.
Sen. Chris McDaniel, the leader of the far-right movement in the Republican Party, is challenging first-term Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s re-election bid.
Hosemann, the presiding officer of the Senate chamber, took in over $1.3 million in campaign donations this past year and has over $3.5 million in cash on hand.
McDaniel, a Republican from Jones County, basically started from ground zero. He raised a little over $710,000 and is sitting on $712,928 in campaign cash.
Both the governor and the lieutenant governor’s race will be the main races to watch for, but the incumbents, for now, have stout firewalls in place with more money than their opponents.
Here is a list of the cash on hand from the other incumbent statewide officials:
Secretary of State Michael Watson
- Contributions: $445,956
- Cash on Hand: $689,485
Attorney General Lynn Fitch
- Contributions: $920,012
- Cash on Hand: $1,066,767
Auditor Shad White
- Contributions: $864,877
- Cash on hand: $1,344,303
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney
- Contributions: $0
- Cash on hand: $105,497
Treasurer David McRae
- Contributions: $124,300
- Cash on hand: $138,345
Quote of the Week
“It’s not real ‘ruff’ to understand, senator,” – Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Walter Michel, R-Madison, explaining a bill on pet insurance.
Best of the Daily Journal
A lawmaker with oversight of criminal justice policy in the Mississippi House of Representatives says he supports restrictions on no-knock search warrants, but he killed a bill that tried to do just that.
Sen. Chris McDaniel, the leader of far-right conservatism in Mississippi, announced Monday that he will challenge Delbert Hosemann as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful roles in state government.
The Mississippi Legislature would have the power to overrule 238,000 voters and block a citizen initiative from the ballot, according to a proposal that advanced out of a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Here are bills that either died or survived the major Jan. 31 deadline at the Capitol.
Best from other Mississippi outlets
Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. (The Associated Press)
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s medical marijuana office is steeped in disorganization. (Mississippi Today)
Alyce Clarke, the first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature, said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. (The Associated Press)
More Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.