This week has been rough, but we’re almost across the finish line.
After several days of a bitter stalemate, both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature brokered a deal for the K-12 public education budget.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, announced late Wednesday night that the House and Senate had reached an agreement and believed lawmakers will adjourn sine die on Thursday.
But leaders on Wednesday revealed very few details about the final budget.
The speaker didn’t take questions from reporters after the House adjourned late Wednesday night, and House Appropriations Chairman John Read, R-Gautier, said some of the final details are still getting worked out between budget writers.
Several lawmakers said the tentative deal on the education budget involved $100 million in additional funds that will go toward certain education projects, but it will not go toward the state’s education funding formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Plan.
House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, said he was unsure of the specific number, but said $100 million in increased funding was “close” to the figure he believed lawmakers would end up appropriating.
“I can assure you that money isn’t going toward MAEP, though,” Bennett told the Daily Journal.
The speaker also said he hoped to adjourn the session sine die on Thursday, but there are still several pending bills on the legislative calendar.
If the speaker’s prediction is accurate, this will likely be the last weekly newsletter for the 2023 legislative session. Thanks for reading and following along for another year!
To close out the regular session, here’s a breakdown of what bills have passed and what remains unresolved.
Bills that have passed
Senate Bill 2082: This bill will pause most child support payments for parents if they are incarcerated. The Mississippi Department of Human Services asked the Legislature for this bill to make the department comply with federal regulations. It heads to the governor for consideration.
House Bill 485: This legislation creates a streamlined process for how law enforcement agencies will be required to process sexual assault kits. There are currently no requirements or systems for how the state processes these kits. This will soon head to the governor for consolidation.
House Bill 606: This bill creates a mobile sports betting task force. The task force is supposed to make recommendations for the Legislature to consider next year. It passed both chambers of the Legislature and has been signed into law by the governor.
House Bill 995: This legislation removes spousal exceptions for rape and removes archaic language from the current definition of rape. Current law says that a legal spouse can only be charged with sexual battery, but not rape. This will go to the governor’s desk.
Unresolved bills
House Bill 1020: The latest proposal would create a new court system in the city of Jackson that’s similar to a municipal court. The chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court will appoint the judge of the new court system, and he would appoint several temporary circuit court judges in Hinds County Circuit Court. Republican leaders have said the bill is meant to clear the backlog of court cases in Hinds County, while Democratic leaders believe the legislation is meant to take power away from the capital city.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 572: This resolution would suspend the rules to revive debate on restoring the state’s ballot initiative process. After a Senate leader killed the bill, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is trying to bring it back. But it doesn’t look like the House is willing to consider the proposal.
House Bill 1613: This is the budget for the Mississippi Department of Education, and this is the item that’s been the point of contention between House and Senate leaders for the past week. Lawmakers are expected to pass the budget bill on Thursday.
Quotes of the Week
We have to close out the 2023 session with the never-boring Dean of the Mississippi Senate, Hob Bryan.
During a mass confusion this week between the chambers trying to pass resolutions to extend the session and revive certain bills, reporters got curious if lawmakers were trying to sneak certain bills into the resolution.
So we asked Sen. Bryan what if he thought lawmakers were being devious, and, per usual, he delivered.
Sen Hob Bryan: "Never attribute malevolence to what can be attributed to incompetence."
Best from the Daily Journal
The state Senate on Monday morning agreed to use a parliamentary tactic to revive debate on restoring the ballot initiative process, potentially giving voters a path to place issues on a statewide ballot.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork on Friday to survey the damage from a recent tornado, according to a statement from the White House.
The Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday approved a process of striking inactive voters' names from election rolls more quickly, prompting criticism from advocacy groups.
Best from Other Outlets
The Senate Education Committee has rejected Gov. Tate Reeves’ nomination of DeSoto County resident Carra Powell to the Mississippi Board of Education. (Mississippi Today)
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. (The Associated Press)
Mississippi’s Republican-led Senate voted Wednesday against confirming veteran educator Robert P. Taylor as state superintendent of education, angering some Black Democrats who said the rejection was at least partly because Taylor is Black and wrote years ago about the state’s racist history. (The Associated Press)
