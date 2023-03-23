Conference weekend is in just a few days.
It’s the weekend where agency leaders, lawmakers and lobbyists all wear jeans at the Capitol and wish they were actually at the Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade just blocks away.
Conference weekend is notable because the public can get a glimpse of what the budget will look like.
But conference weekend also signals the light at the end of the tunnel for the legislative session, and this year that signal is particularly important.
Unless the governor calls a special session, this could very well be the final weeks that House Speaker Philip Gunn wields the speaker’s gavel and presides over the 122-member chamber.
For that reason, I decided to do something a little different with this week’s newsletter to showcase the tailend of the session.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, is the presumptive next speaker when the Legislature reconvenes next year.
White sat down with the Daily Journal for over an hour to discuss why he wants to be speaker, how he plans to govern and if he would do anything differently than outgoing Speaker Gunn.
This week, I chose his responses to three questions I thought revealed the most about how he would govern as speaker.
Let me add a huge caveat from the beginning. It’s much easier for a presumptive speaker to make promises of reforms than it is after they’re the bonafide speaker.
Still, White’s early responses indicate, at least now, that he wants to take a fresh look at public education and healthcare — two of the most divisive issues in government — with hopes of political pandering taking a back seat.
The current pro tempore also signaled he’s willing to break up or reform the current way the Legislature spends tax money. Mississippi’s Legislature is notorious for giving chairman large influence, and the spending process is even more limited in who has power over that process.
If White successfully reforms the appropriations process to give more rank and file members more of a voice, it would be a huge deal.
Here are portions of my interview with White.
Daily Journal: Why do you want to be the speaker?
Rep. Jason White: It would be really cool to be the speaker and to head up this end of the building, if you will. I think you know this, and you’ve already said it — (unlike) the lieutenant governor or governor or other people that run statewide, what is so unique about the speaker is you don’t run statewide. You’re in your own little district doing your own thing for your 24,000 people. But I think what people don’t understand is the powerful role that the speaker plays in state government.
I don’t know if it was Walter Sillers or Tim Ford or Billy McCoy, but there was a quote about they told a governor one, time “Well, governor, you’ll be gone next year, and I’ll still be over here.”
Not that I’m looking for long-term. I feel like I’m at the end of my legislative career. I just think that it’s a unique chance to enact policy statewide, and I have no statewide aspirations from a political office standpoint. I truly don’t have that. I’ve never desired that. It may be vain to say this, but I would never even stand a chance at that.
But I love the inner workings of the House and the Legislature in a way that someone from the Coast can get with someone from Tupelo, and for just a minute put their home politics aside and say what is best for the state of Mississippi.
DJ: Are there any specific policies or goals that you want to accomplish?
JW: I don’t have these three huge items on my agenda that I want to say, ‘These are the three things I think we should do.’ I do still think specifically there is much work left to be done in the education piece as a whole for our state. There is no denying that there are certain regions and places in our state that either lack the tax base or the leadership where we can get our schools where they need to be for kids who are showing up in our public schools. I think we’re failing them in that way. Do I think money is part of the issue? It probably is, but I think there are leadership issues and other socioeconomic issues we’ve got to try to address.
But I don't have the idea. I don’t have the thing to say these three things are going to fix this. But I think there's enough common ground there because the problem is so bad and so big. And there are places in the state where it is working, and it’s working great. I don’t know how we link those with those other places and figure out a way to make it work. But I think the people here are smart enough to fix it if we would just sit down a minute and listen.
The other big piece we still haven’t figured out is healthcare. Of course, I think part of that has got to be figured out on a national level. … Especially for our working poor and the healthcare piece. And I don’t know what that looks like. I challenged the Mississippi Economic Council when I got to speak to them this year when the speaker was gone. It was their Capitol Day, and I got his 10 minutes. I challenged them on that. I said, ‘Look, I don’t have the answer. I’ve looked at y’all’s flier of all your accomplishments over the last year. And as I look at your third paragraph, the last sentence says, "and worked on healthcare." Y’all haven’t done anything on healthcare. We haven’t done anything on healthcare really.’
Whatever we’re going to do to fix it and fix this issue with folks that are working full time, 40 hours a week or more and don’t have health insurance, it’s going to come from the people in this room because my Republican colleagues are not going to come from a straight up Medicaid expansion package. But they would consider something if the private business would get involved in that conversation, whatever it is.
DJ: One of the primary jobs of the speaker is to appoint committee leaders. What will be your criteria to determine which people will lead specific committees?
JW: I want to try to figure out where folks want to plug in and where they best fit. And I don’t know what that looks like. Some people ask me if I’m going to have Democratic chairmen, if I’m going to have women chairmen. I want folks to be where they want to serve. We have thought about breaking up the Appropriations Committee in as many as four ways and really kind of boiling that down a little bit where people feel like they have more of an input and an understanding of the budget and where we’re spending our money.
You know the drill. We run things through on a bloc vote. We’ll be back here on conference weekend, and conference reports start coming out. Folks will be voting on stuff within five minutes with no real debate about where the money is being spent. I would like to have more hearings and things in the fall.
Rep. Hank Zuber has a good idea about the Legislature used to meet every two years, and you just have budget years where all you did was a budget and you could focus more on the budget. I don’t know that we go that route or not, but I think those are healthy debates to figure out. The way we do it is not good. It’s not fair to the members — Republican or Democrat — to vote on budgets they haven't seen.
Quotes of the week
It was brought to my attention that I skipped the quote of the week for one edition. So this week I’ve decided to pick two quotes.
The first came from a bill sate Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, supported that eased the restrictions on how Lowndes County could spend its federal COVID-19 stimulus money from the federal government.
McMahan: “No one is coming to Mississippi to help us. We’ve got to help ourselves. And do not be confused by this. These funds did not come from this state Legislature. These funds were directly appropriated to the county by the federal government.”
The next quote came from a Hinds County Circuit Court hearing about whether Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner, meets the citizenship qualifications to run for office.
Gunasekara was describing where she worked when she initially arrived in Washington D.C. as an intern, and Judge Lamar Pickard from Copiah County was unfamiliar with the workplace.
Gunasekara: “I had to intern again, and I interned for a congressman from Colorado. And I also worked full time at Lululemon to make end’s meet.”
Judge Lamar Pickard: “Where?”
Gunasekara: “Lululemon. It’s a clothing shop.”
*laughter*
Gunasekara attorney Spencer Ritchie: “Lululemon is not spoken very often in this courtroom.”
