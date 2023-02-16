Mississippians may be getting closer to having a ballot initiative process, but if the state Senate gets its way they’re likely to have a new process that requires advocates to perform more work.
The reason: Some of the Senate’s leaders have concerns that it’ll be too easy for wealthy benefactors to bypass them and go directly to Mississippi voters.
The Senate last week voted 43-4 to advance legislation that would require petitioners to collect around 240,000 signatures equally divided from the state’s four congressional districts in order to place a proposal on a statewide ballot.
The old initiative process only required petitioners to gather around 107,000 signatures.
Republican Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg is the lead Senate negotiator on the effort to partially restore the initiative process, and he said last week on the Senate floor that he was concerned a low signature threshold will be too easy a bar for people to cross.
"If we’re not careful, a few people will be able to control the process and allow bills to be introduced in Mississippi and voted on by her people," Polk said. "And sometimes it’s not clear as to exactly what they’re doing."
To sum it up, Sen. Polk believes special interest groups with a lot of expendable cash will be able to hijack Mississippi’s ballot initiative process, manipulate voters with their messaging and sway the outcome of public policy.
The three-term senator’s concerns are well taken, but isn’t that what already happens inside the state Capitol building during the legislative session?
The Magnolia State has notoriously loose campaign finance laws and lobbying regulations, making it incredibly easy for rich donors to have a ton of political influence.
For example, we don’t have a so-called “cup of coffee law” like other states that ban political gifts. This is why no one bats an eye when lobbyists and trade associations treat some of the 174 legislators to a steak dinner at Char, Tico’s or Koestler Prime.
The Daily Journal has profiled countless examples of how money and industry groups wield power at the state Capitol and how there are significant gaps in Mississippi’s campaign finance laws.
Here are just a few:
- While two state agencies were investigating one of the state’s largest Medicaid contractors for ripping off taxpayers, that very same organization showered Mississippi’s elected officials with hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations.
- Lobbyists for Mississippi’s public universities have handed out $500 football and basketball ticket packages, picked up the tabs on $150-per-plate dinners, and gave out freebies like golf shirts and a football helmet display case to influential lawmakers.
- Several Mississippi politicians and candidates don’t file campaign finance reports on time, and not much is done to penalize them.
- Mississippi has no rules around how politicians raise, spend and disclose cash for inaugural celebrations. That means elected officeholders in Mississippi can use these inaugural nonprofit organizations to raise large amounts of money outside the boundaries of campaign finance laws that typically regulate other types of political fundraising.
Yet Polk didn’t author any bills this legislative session to address these issues.
And the Hattiesburg Republican isn't alone. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, also a Republican, has expressed concern about a low signature threshold.
“In today’s society with Facebook, TikTok and all these other things that go on, it’s pretty easy to move people one way or the other,” Hosemann previously said. “So I think you have to be cautious about how many signatures you get.”
So, at least for now, lobbyists can continue to legally take legislators from the golf course to the Senate floor just days before an important vote, but advocates will have to travel from Belmont to Biloxi to get an early voting proposal on a statewide ballot.
