This has been a busy legislative session to say the least.
Lawmakers have debated vaccinate mandates, congressional redistricting, Medicaid coverage, critical race theory and, of course, income taxes.
But one question has constantly been buzzing around the state Capitol: Where exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves?
The top three people who have influence on the overall legislative process are House Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Reeves.
Of course, Gunn and Hosemann have more influence over the day-to-day proceedings, but the threat of a gubernatorial veto can have a lot of sway over the final outcome of a bill. (See medical marijuana as an example.)
So one of the more surprising things about the 2022 legislative session is how quiet Reeves has been on several large issues.
The governor said at the beginning of the year that his main legislative goal was to eliminate the state's individual income tax.
But other than a few tweets, he's been largely absent from public discussion on the topic.
Make no mistake, Reeves still has an active presence under the Capitol dome. His staffers are in almost every committee meeting and always watch the floor proceedings. So, it’s clear that the governor is keeping an eye on everything happening.
But Reeves’ public profile is almost a 180-degree reversal from the previous sessions.
Last year, Reeves held a major seat at the table on plans to eliminate the state income tax. He blasted Gunn’s tax plan because it raised the sales tax.
"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I am opposed to taking less from you here and taking more from you there,” Reeves said last year. “I’m opposed to robbing Peter to pay Paul. In fact, I want Peter and Paul to have more money in their pocket.”
This year, the first-term governor has declined to wade in into the back-and-forth between the House and the Senate.
At one of his only press conferences during the session, Reeves had to be pressed on the income tax, and his answer was somewhat surprising.
The governor, who has rarely used diplomatic approaches, really didn’t take a side on the two income tax cut plans making its way through the Legislature.
Reeves said he liked that the House's plan eliminated the income tax, and liked that the Senate's plan didn't raise any other taxes. He didn't endorse or oppose either plan.
Now that Gunn has asked Reeves to call a special session if the Senate does not pass a bill to eliminate the income tax, it'll be interesting to see if the governor will use his megaphone to control the conversations in the future.
