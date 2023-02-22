JACKSON — Medical leaders from around Mississippi passionately pleaded for the state House to support legislation that gives eligible new mothers a longer period of health care coverage through Medicaid, but the pleas appeared to fall on deaf ears with House leadership.
Dozens of medical students and physicians on Wednesday participated in a press conference on the second floor of the Capitol warning
“We need to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for 12 months after birth to ensure that birthing people are adequately covered during the period over their lives when they are the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Michelle Owens, a maternal fetal specialist.
The state’s current Medicaid regulations allow for qualified new mothers to receive health care for 60 days after giving birth, complying with the minimum federal regulations for postpartum care.
But physicians and a report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows mothers can still experience complications from pregnancy well past the current 60-day mark.
The state Senate earlier this year passed legislation along bipartisan lines to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year. The bill has gone to the House for consideration but Speaker Philip Gunn’s office has not yet sent the bill to a committee.
Gunn’s office will likely refer the bill to the House Medicaid Committee, and its leader, Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, has not called an official meeting all year and previously killed a House bill to extend postpartum benefits.
Hood on Tuesday largely would not disclose to reporters if planned to call a committee meeting before the next legislative deadline on Wednesday, commit to bringing up postpartum legislation for a debate or offer a substantive response to the medical association’s press conference.
“We’re going to continue working through the process,” Hood told reporters four times in response to questions about postpartum care.
A majority of the members of the House Medicaid Committee and a majority of House members from Northeast Mississippi either support or are interested in the proposal to extend postpartum care to a full year, according to a review by the Daily Journal.
But committee leaders, such as Hood, have large power to set their own legislative agenda and call as many or as few meetings as they want during the legislative session.
If Hood does not call a Medicaid Committee meeting before Tuesday evening or bring up the postpartum legislation for a committee vote, the bill will die.
Despite estimates showing postpartum extension would only cost the state $7 million a year, House leaders argue that extension is a form of Medicaid expansion, something they ardently oppose.
But postpartum extension would, in theory, not add any new people to Medicaid rolls, rather it would give more coverage to people who already qualify for Medicaid.
The reason medical officials have sounded the alarm bell for postpartum legislation is the Magnolia State has the worst infant mortality rate in the country, and a report from the state health department shows the metrics could worsen in the future.
Dr. Anita Henderson, the former president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the Daily Journal that if state leaders extend postpartum care, then it will allow more people to receive important health care between births
The leading cause of infant deaths in Mississippi, according to Henderson, is premature births, and if women were to get needed care under Medicaid between births, it could stop a deadly trend of women giving birth to multiple premature children.
“We’re really just trying to get those moms healthier so that the second or third baby is more likely to go to full term,” Henderson said.
The news briefing came one day after two Republican lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi — Rep. Steve Massengill of Hickory Flat and Rep. Jody Steverson of Ripley — led efforts to cut off debate over a postpartum Medicaid proposal Rep. Robert Johnson III attempted to pass.
Johnson, the Democratic leader in the House, told reporters he couldn’t comprehend why Republican lawmakers would celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a person’s right to an abortion, but not consider postpartum legislation that could potentially save women and children's lives.
“This is a life saving measure, and I just think it’s abhorrent that we won’t do it,” Johnson said. “But to add insult to injury we won’t even talk about it.”
