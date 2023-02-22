Postpartum Medicaid Mississippi

Dr. Anita Henderson, past president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, is flanked by physicians and medical schools students, as she calls for the legislature's support of extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months, during a news conference at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — Medical leaders from around Mississippi passionately pleaded for the state House to support legislation that gives eligible new mothers a longer period of health care coverage through Medicaid, but the pleas appeared to fall on deaf ears with House leadership.

