JACKSON • A group of senators are deliberating legislation that, if passed, would give Mississippi’s chief elections officer the power to examine election practices in every county and conduct manual recounts if he believes discrepancies exist in statewide elections.
The Senate Elections Committee on Wednesday set Senate Bill 2610 aside for later discussions after Democratic senators passionately raised concerns about portions of the bill.
“There are a lot of people who have concerns about the results of elections,” Senate Elections Committee Chairman Jeff Tate said. “This bill will put to rest those concerns.”
But Democratic lawmakers feel that if the legislation advances forward in the Capitol, it would suppress votes even further in a state with some of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation.
The legislation, as it’s currently written, would allow Secretary of State Michael Watson and his office, to conduct a statewide “risk-limiting audit” during a statewide election after 2026 to examine if any discrepancies have occurred during an election.
If any county or municipality shows that its election results do not match up with precinct-level data, they would be required to conduct a manual recount of the election results.
The law would allow Watson’s office to determine its own rules that trigger a risk-limiting audit.
“I just don’t understand what you’re talking about with an audit of an election,” Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory said. “There’s been an election, they’ve counted the ballots and the votes have been certified. What exactly is it that you’re trying to find with this audit?”
Current law allows for candidates and political parties to file an election challenge in circuit court if they believe an election has not been conducted properly. If a judge finds that the election was not fair, he or she can order a new election to occur or count some ballots as invalid.
For example, in May, a circuit court judge ordered the city of Nettleton to conduct another election after the court discovered that five ballots were illegally cast.
“If candidates, people or a party allege things and have evidence to back up anything they’ve alleged, don’t we have an independent judiciary to hear that and determine what the facts are?” Democratic Sen. David Blount of Jackson asked.
One of the surprising aspects of the bill is it would exempt any documents used to prepare for the final election audit report from the state's public records act, meaning the public would be left in the dark on how the Secretary of State’s office or a private organization conducted the audit.
“What this bill would do is it would allow you to select a private company, audit election results, and all of the records from that audit are private and secret?” Blount asked. “How do you have confidence in this audit when you have a private company with private records? This is nuts.”
The roots of recent election audits and mistrust in voting systems stem from the 2020 presidential election, where former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was riddled with fraud.
Watson has pushed heavily for lawmakers this year to pass an audit bill, along with other election measures indented, supporters say, to prevent citizens from distrusting the state’s election system.
“Ultimately the goal is to return confidence to the system because so many people have questions about 2020,” Watson previously told the Daily Journal.
But the states that have conducted recent audits of the 2020 election, such as Arizona and Texas, have shown that no major differences were discovered from the preliminary election numbers.
“We’ve had an organized attempt to undermine the election system in this country,” Bryan said. “And part of that are the whackos and the nutcases in Arizona that came in with these so-called audits. And that’s what this (bill) looks like to me.”
In Arizona, the GOP-controlled state Senate ordered that an outside group, Cyber Ninjas, which no experience in reviewing elections, conduct an in-depth audit of Maricopa County over unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud existed in the area.
The outside group spent months reviewing millions of ballots that had been cast, according to the Washington Post. The group attracted widespread attention for conducting bizarre inspection measures, including examining ballots to see if any contained traces of bamboo under the pretense that the ballots had been shipped into Arizona from China.
The Texas Secretary of State’s office last month released the first batch of results from its review into the 2020 general election in four counties. The audit found few issues and almost no discrepancies, according to the Texas Tribune.
If passed, the Mississippi legislation would allow Watson’s office to conduct performance audits of every county in the state during a four-year period.
A representative of Watson’s office told legislators at the meeting that the performance audit would be used to educate and train local election officials on ways to improve elections administration.
Tate told the Daily Journal that he had conversations with Blount and the Secretary of State’s office to address some of the concerns raised in the committee meeting, and the legislation will be amended at the Senate Elections Committee on Monday evening.