JACKSON • A proposal that would clarify how some formerly convicted felons have their voting rights restored is hanging on by a thread in the Mississippi Legislature.
House Bill 630, which would have allowed former felons who have had their crimes expunged to automatically gain their voting rights back, died in committee last week.
But House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, slipped the felony expungement provision into an unrelated bill — Senate Bill 2066. The original intent of that bill was to increase the salaries of district attorneys in the state.
“They (district attorneys) are not too happy about it,” Bain said. “But none of them have said they disagree with the bill.”
The impetus for the felony expungement bill is to clarify some confusion in the state about how a person who has had crimes deleted from their criminal records can register to vote again.
Under the Mississippi Constitution, people convicted of any of 10 felonies — including perjury, arson and bigamy — lose their voting privileges for life. A 2009 opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office expanded the list of disqualifying felonies to 22.
The most common way for someone to have their suffrage restored is for a lawmaker to introduce a bill on their behalf, and then two-thirds of lawmakers in both legislative chambers must agree to it. Mississippi is the only state in the nation that typically requires legislative action to regain the right to vote.
A person can also seek a gubernatorial pardon, but governors in recent years have opted not to grant such pardons.
Another way for former felons to have their suffrage restored is to petition a court to have disenfranchising crimes erased from their record.
Current state law requires a person to petition a court to expunge a crime from their criminal record five years after they have completed their sentence requirements and paid all of their fines.
Criminal expungements are typically ordered by a state circuit judge. Whenever the judge issues the order, a notice typically gets sent to the state Administrative Office of the Courts. The Mississippi Secretary of State's office would then gain access to the expungement list housed in AOC.
But some legislators are claiming that there are some circuit clerks who have not acknowledged expungement orders as sufficient evidence to grant suffrage back to people who try to register to vote again.
Bain, who is also a criminal defense attorney, wants to make it clear in state law that felons who have legally had certain crimes expunged from their criminal record can legally re-register to vote.
The drawbacks of Bain’s proposal is someone would typically have to hire an attorney to have an offense expunged from their record, a luxury that not everyone can afford.
Some legal organizations like the Mississippi Center for Justice have said Bain’s proposal is flawed because it does not go far enough, and the list of disenfranchising crimes that can be expunged is too small.
But some progressive lawmakers believe that a small step forward is better than no step at all.
“This bill takes a very tiny baby step and clarifies that once a person has had an expungement, they are entitled to have the right to vote,” Rep. Shanda Yates, I-Jackson, said at a committee meeting earlier this year.
The legislation will head to a conference committee, so the final details will be worked out toward the end of the session and come back before both chambers for a vote.