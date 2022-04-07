We've come to the end of an unprecedented, fractious and, at times, sloppy legislative session.
Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature adjourned sine die on Tuesday, and some lawmakers couldn't leave Jackson fast enough.
Some lawmakers left happy, others angry and one even threw a stack of bills across the chamber out of frustration.
But one thing everyone can agree on: This session was one of the busiest in recent history.
Lawmakers reached historic compromises on teacher pay raises, tax cuts and federal money.
But one thing that people were buzzing about as the left the Capitol dome is what they didn't accomplish -- restoring the initiative process.
"The voters are going to eat us alive if we don't get a handle on that," Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn said as he was getting ready to head back to the hills of Northeast Mississippi.
And most lawmakers feel the same way. If citizens don't have a way to directly place items on a statewide ballot for consideration, voters will likely pitch a fit during the next year's election cycle.
The hangup happened in the conference process over the signature threshold.
The House argued that the number of signatures should be equal to 12% of the people who voted during the last statewide election for governor.
The Senate wanted the signatures to be equal to 12% of the registered voters - including those who did not vote – on the day of the last presidential election, which is a much higher threshold.
House Speaker Philip Gunn believes their number is a more fair target for citizens to hit.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann contends that the higher benchmark will keep frivolous initiatives away from the ballot box and make sure only serious proposals get on the ballot.
Regardless of how intentional and thoughtful Hosemann's skepticism of an initiative process may be, the Senate may end up on the losing end of a future finger pointing war if he isn't careful.
The good thing for the Legislature is the final hurdle over the initiative can't be cleared until the next election cycle anyway.
Whatever change the lawmakers agree to, it must go before the citizens on a statewide ballot anyway for final approval.
So the Capitol leaders get a pass this session, but the heat will likely be turned up even more next session -- right before the statewide ballot.
And if a repeat scenario happens next year, the citizens could likely focus their anger on the body that insisted on a higher signature threshold.
Regardless, this won't be the last time we hear about the initiative process.
On a more personal note, I want to thank all of you for reading along the past three months. This has been a fun, but tiring legislative session.
But this isn't over.
You'll see some version of this newsletter very soon because we're in the process of determining how this type of analysis can best be delivered outside of the session, so that you can continue have up-to-date insider info about state politics year round.
Best from the Daily Journal
Gov. Tate Reeves has signed the largest tax cut in Mississippi's history into law, significantly reducing the revenue of a state with abject poverty, vast health disparities, underfunded public schools, crumbling infrastructure and embattled state agencies.
Both chambers of the state Legislature have approved a final version of a bill that would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms — ERs unattached to hospitals — in rural counties without one.
Both chambers recently passed House Bill 1510, which allows Mississippi’s election management system to cross-reference voter registration information with state driver’s license systems at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to see if a noncitizen is registering to vote.
Best from other outlets
Mississippi is the latest Republican-led state to ban election offices from accepting donations from private groups for voting operations — a movement fueled by conservatives’ suspicion of donations by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2020. (The Associated Press)
Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. (The Associated Press)
Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used the authority of his office, the weight of his political influence and the power of his connections to help his friend and retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre boost a fledgling pharmaceutical venture. (Mississippi Today)