The state GOP dominates every ounce of the political process, so one of the more striking themes to emerge this year is that lawmakers seem to be fighting over every major policy proposal.
The only main pieces of legislation both chambers have been able to agree on are congressional redistricting and medical marijuana. And both seem to be in agreement on the initiative process.
But that’s really where the agreeing ends.
Lawmakers haven’t agreed on a teacher pay raise bill.
They haven’t come together for a plan on the outdoor stewardship fund.
They’re miles apart on tax cut proposals.
And they’ll probalby disagree on spending ARPA funds.
So let’s start with where they’ve agreed
The first is medical marijuana.
It’s notable lawmakers agreed on this legislation, considering Mississippi is such a conservative state. But they were also staring at the marijuana initiative that voters overwhelmingly passed.
Legislators had almost no choice but to pass some type of medical marijuana program, or voters would have likely pitched a fit during the next statewide election cycle.
The other is congressional redistricting, but this also gets a pass.
It’s hard work drawing districts and fenagiling with census blocks, but most fair-minded conservatives wanted a map that would keep the federal courts from drawing a map while still preserving the political power strucutre.
Other than that, Capitol leaders seem to be at a stalemate on major proposals.
The charitable version of the logjams is that the political process is working and democracy is functioning because passing laws isn’t supposed to be an easy breezy process.
The more cynical interpretation is big personalities, politicians with higher aspirations and stubbornness are preventing any major policies from getting to the governor’s desk.
One of the reasons is the difference in leadership styles in the two chambers.
House Speaker Philip Gunn rules with a tight group on the issues he cares about. A creature of the Legislature, Gunn believes in pushing legislation through his chamber once he has the votes.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann believes in process. Regardless of whether his pushing a bill, he likes legislation to go through the committee process and, at times, have hearings.
Once the Senate has put in the legwork on something, he rarely wants to retreat from his position.
Almost all of the major leiglaation will get worked out in a conference committee.
Time will tell if they can agree on anything.
Today will be a busy day in both the House and the Senate because it’s a major deadline day. If a chamber does not pass a bill that originated in its committee, that bill will die on the calendar.
The next deadline to watch for is Wednesday, Feb. 23, which is when the House and Senate must pass appropriations and revenue bills that originated in their chamber.
Best of the Daily Journal
» Days after Mississippi legalized marijuana for medicinal use, the Tennessee Valley Authority — one of the main suppliers of wholesale electricity to north Mississippi — is uncertain if it can provide power to medical cannabis facilities.
» State senators overwhelmingly passed a measure last week that would allow mothers in Mississippi — the state with the highest infant mortality rate — to receive Medicaid benefits for up to a year after they give birth.
» One day after marijuana became legal in Mississippi for medicinal use, the state House on Thursday passed legislation that would make the herbal product known as kratom illegal.
Best from other outlets
» The state chapter of the NAACP is asking a three-judge federal panel to rule on whether the U.S. House redistricting plan recently approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves is constitutional. (Mississippi Today)
» The statue of one of Mississippi’s most outspoken segregationist politicians, former Gov. Theodore Bilbo, has quietly been removed from public view in the state Capitol. (The Associated Press)
» The Mississippi House passed legislation that would provide tuition waivers at community colleges or universities for people who have spent all or part of their teenage years in foster care. (The Associated Press)
» Mississippi lawmakers are considering getting into the venture capital business, using your tax dollars to float startup businesses. What could go wrong? (Mississippi Today)
