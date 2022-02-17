The Mississippi House of Representatives under Speaker Philip Gunn's lead is known for being a top-heavy place.
Rarely does anything substantive get done in the House without Gunn's blessing, and he controls the day-to-day operations with an iron grip.
But last week that changed.
During a debate over an unrelated Medicaid bill, Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, surprised leadership by offering an amendment that would functionally end the state’s contract with Centene, a health giant that manages Mississippi's Medicaid benefits.
Currie, who has made it a goal to end Centene's managed care operations in Mississippi, did not let anyone in leadership know that she was offering the amendment.
Surprisingly, the amendment overwhelmingly passed on a voice vote. Not a single person audibly voted against it.
"This amendment came out of nowhere," Gunn told the Daily Journal.
The legislative maneuver caught the leadership so off guard they had to hold it on a motion to reconsider to see what affects the amendment would have.
Some background about Centene
In Mississippi’s Medicaid managed care system, Centene and its subsidiary Magnolia Health oversee health insurance benefits for about 485,000 poor adults and children, disabled people, pregnant women and others. The Division of Medicaid pays the companies a set rate per patient.
But the Attorney General and State Auditor began investigating the company in 2019 for over-inflating its bills to the state Medicaid division.
The company eventually settled with the state for around $55.5 million. The company has done the same thing in five other states. It has not, however, admitted any wrongdoing as part of the settlements.
The House leadership had two options
» Let the bill die on the calendar and look like it's giving in to the company.
» Withdraw the motion to reconsider and let it become the Senate's problem.
The House chose the later.
But it begs the question: If Currie can quietly build coalitions and ambush the House leadership, can other House members do the same?
The bill now heads to the Senate, who is going to take a harder look at the bill. The Senate Medicaid Committee is meeting at 8:30 a.m. this morning (Wednesday) to examine the legislation.
Best of the Daily Journal
Both chambers of the state Legislature have passed bills aimed at ensuring noncitizens can't register to vote in Mississippi, even though state law already prevents them from doing so.
The state Senate with wide bipartisan support on Wednesday passed legislation that would require most Mississippi employers to pay men and women the same wage for the performing same type of work.
Best from other outlets
Lawmakers are at odds over Mississippi's liquor distribution woes, with the House wanting to privatize everything and the Senate looking to build a new warehouse and contract out distribution services. (Clarion Ledger)
A proposal to give state lawmakers a pay raise died a quiet, ignominious death without a vote or even discussion on Monday. (Mississippi Today)
Wage disparities could widen for women and women of color in particular if either of two “Equal Pay” bills in the Mississippi Legislature become law, leading activists and experts on the issue are warning. (Mississippi Free Press)
