I'm not sure if it's legal in Mississippi to bet on legislation in the Capitol, but if it is, it would be wise to head to Natchez or Philadelphia to bet against state income tax cut legislation.
About a month-and-a-half after the House passed a bill to completely phase on the state's personal income tax, the Senate finally passed legislation cutting taxes.
The Senate's plan phases out the 4% income tax bracket over the next four years, reduces the tax on groceries from 7% to 5% and gives out a one-time tax rebate to people if they pay taxes next year.
About two hours later, House Speaker Philip Gunn, who has made eliminating the income tax his personal legislative goal, didn't have anything positive to say about the Senate legislation.
"If they're not talking about elimination, then then they're doing a disservice to the taxpayers," Gunn said.
Gunn and other House members have proposed phasing out the income tax completely, raising the sales tax and decreasing the grocery tax.
The Clinton Republican said that he's still open to talking with Senate leaders about the plan, but if the end goal is not tax elimination, then he's really not interesting in negotiating.
"We're not married to our plan, but we think it's the superior plan," Gunn said.
But it doesn't like the Senate is interested in outright abolishing the income tax.
The large question now is how much of a tantrum are Gunn and House members going to throw in the meantime?
Gunn often uses the speaker's gavel to his advantage and has been known to hold Senate bills up once they come over to the House for consideration.
Committees are starting to gear up again to consider bills from the other chamber. House members are already putting in reverse repealers in a lot of bills. (A reverse repealer basically causes the legislation to repeal itself before it becomes law. It's a legislative tactic used to slow down otherwise non-controversial bills because the change requires it to go back to the originating chamber, in this case the Senate.)
For example, the House Universities and Colleges Committee on Wednesday evening took up four bills:
- Changes to Mississippi's Name, Image and Likeness laws.
- Allowing the state Institutions of Higher Learning to negotiate long-term property leases.
- Extending the repealer on IHL to administer construction projects.
- Allowing Jackson State University to form a public/private partnership.
The committee put a reverse repealer in all of those bills.
The NIL law is the only bill that's arguably still in the negotiation process.
So, while you may not get any money from tax cuts, you could get some money back by heading to the casino and betting against the tax cut bills — and by betting in favor of a long week leading up to the conference report deadline.
Best of the Daily Journal
While two state agencies were investigating one of the state’s largest Medicaid contractors for ripping off taxpayers, that very same organization showered Mississippi’s elected officials with hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday voted to place around $300 million in excess revenues into the state’s emergency road and bridge repair program.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday issued two executive orders aimed at improving the lives of Mississippi military members and their families.
Brandon Presley, the state's northern district public service commissioner, believes the Mississippi Department of Revenue could be responsible for some of the car warranty robocalls in the state.
Best from other outlets
The Mississippi Legislature proposed a budget for the state's next fiscal year to be more than $6 billion. Most agencies are expected to receive roughly the same amount of money as they are during the current year. (The Associated Press)
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health is refusing to voluntarily turn over incident reports and other data about its state-run institutions. An advocacy group is now fighting for the records in court. (Mississippi Today)
While the state's legislative leadership is consumed with cutting or eliminating the income tax, state business leaders consider lack of skilled workers, Mississippi’s image and problems from the pandemic far more pressing issues. (Mississippi Today)
Support our work
Is this newsletter helpful or interesting to you? Forward to a friend so they can stay informed.
If you've received this email and aren't a subscriber, you can sign up for yourself.
In addition to this newsletter, you can always check out our latest reporting on state government here. And if you agree that reliable and probing journalism in our state Capitol is important, you can support us by purchasing a digital subscription.