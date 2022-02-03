Mississippi is now the 37th state in the nation to have a medical marijuana program.
After months of negotiating, amendments, hearings and more, Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday evening decided to sign a bill into law that would allow people with serious illnesses to receive medical cannabis.
The Mississippi State Department of Health will start reviewing applications for patient certifications and cannabis facility licenses after 120 days.
Since we’ve devoted a lot of ink (and rightfully so) to medical marijuana, let's jump to another issue.
Political battle brewing over election audits
The main topic we’ll look at today involves legislation making its way around the Capitol that could have long-lasting implications on elections.
There were two bills filed in the Legislature that would grant Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson the power to audit election results.
Let's start with the Senate.
The debate got so heated over the legislation in the Senate last week that the chairman of the elections committee, Sen. Jeff Tate of Meridian, decided to table the bill for further debate.
When the committee reconvened again, Tate made a surprising announcement: He wasn’t going to take the bill up, meaning it would die on the calendar.
But, as the saying in the Legislature goes, a bill isn’t dead until it’s “dead, dead, dead.”
Hours before the deadline for committees to pass bills out of committee, the House Apportionment and Elections Committee took up House Bill 1510, which would also give auditing powers, among other things, to the Secretary of State.
If passed, one of the audits he will be able to conduct is a performance audit to see how counties are conducting elections.
The other audit is a “risk-limiting audit” that the Secretary of State’s office can conduct after a statewide election.
There was little discussion on the bill, and it passed without any major questions.
Democratic lawmakers walked out of the meeting before it convened to try and force the meeting to get canceled due to a lack of a quorum present, but the tactic didn’t work.
No transparency in election audits
One of the most surprising things about the bill is how little the public would be left in the dark on how the audits are even conducted.
The bill allows the secretary of state’s office to contract the audit out to a third party, likely a private organization.
If a private organization conducts the audit, its private communication and internal documents wouldn’t be subject to the state’s public records laws.
And the House bill says that documents used to prepare for the final audit report in the Secretary of State’s office would also be exempt from the state’s public records laws.
But almost no one in the House seems to have a solid explanation for why that’s in the bill and stresses the legislation is a work in progress — a vivid picture of how public policy is shaped in the Capitol’s lower chamber.
Nobody talking about bill's specifics
House Speaker Philip Gunn on Thursday afternoon wouldn’t talk much about the bill. All he would say is “it’s not a final product.”
Rep. Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie, signed on as a co-author of the bill. Boyd is also the chairman of the House Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee.
But Boyd has no explanation for why the public documents wouldn’t be subject to the public records act.
The major figure at play the scenes is no doubt Secretary of State Michael Watson, who has pushed for tighter “election integrity” laws.
Watson’s policy staffers have been walking the halls at the Capitol every day and consulting with lawmakers constantly.
It will be telling what the final bill will look like and how the Legislature continues to tweak it.
One deadline down
The first major deadline happened on Tuesday, which was the day that lawmakers scrambled from committee to committee, and lobbyists mourned over bills that had been killed.
Around 75% of the bills legislators filed at the beginning of the session are now dead.
The House and Senate will start deliberating the bills that made their way out of committee. The next major deadline to watch for is Thursday, Feb. 10, which is the last day for bills originating in their own chamber to be passed by the House and Senate.
Best of the Daily Journal
Some lawmakers want to change who oversees Mississippi’s state parks, but there's no consensus on who that might be.
Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled a plan to cut some state taxes by reducing the grocery tax slightly, doing away with state fees on car tags and eliminating an income tax bracket.
Brandon Presley, amid speculation that he is eyeing a run for governor, has netted almost $475,000 in campaign donations within the last year.
A north Mississippi lawmaker says he does not plan to advance legislation that would expand the state's hate crime law to include offenses committed because of a victim's disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Best from other outlets
There are almost 3,000 registered nurse vacancies in Mississippi pushing the state's hospitals to the brink of failure. (Clarion Ledger)
If the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to further restrict or ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of the decision. (The Associated Press)
As Republican lawmakers push to ban critical race theory, here’s an inside look at how Mississippi’s only class on critical race theory class changed the mind of one conservative Mississippian. (Mississippi Today)
Support our work
Is this newsletter helpful or interesting to you? Forward to a friend so they can stay informed.
If you've received this email and aren't a subscriber, you can sign up for yourself.
In addition to this newsletter, you can always check out our latest reporting on state government here. And if you agree that reliable and probing journalism in our state Capitol is important, you can support us by purchasing a digital subscription.