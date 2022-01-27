A lot has happened in the last week.
Black senators walked out of the Capitol in protest over anti-critical race theory legislation.
Medical marijuana is almost legal in Mississippi.
And Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his third annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Tuesday.
Today, we’ll tackle the CRT bill and the Senate leader who was noticeably absent that day.
Is critical race theory even taught in Mississippi
First things first: not a single person has said that a Mississippi public school is teaching the theory in K-12 classrooms.
Sen. Michael McLendon, the author of the anti-CRT bill, openly admitted during debate that he’s not aware of any school teaching the theory and only wants the legislation in place as a preventative measure.
The text of the bill is fairly benign. It only prohibits teachers from forcing students to affirm that one race, nationality or religion is superior or inferior to another.
But public educators and opponents of the bill worry that the bill will cause teachers to be afraid of teaching an honest portrayal of the state’s painful history.
Was Hosemann sending a message?
What’s perhaps the most interesting part of the legislation is that it started in the Senate.
Political insiders knew that anti-CRT legislation would get filed this session. But most people thought the House would be quick to jump on it and were looking to the Senate to determine it’s fate.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who leads the Senate, did not preside over the Senate that day because the governor was out of town.
Traditionally the lieutenant governor becomes acting governor while the governor is out of the state. And Hosemann’s office has taken the view that Hosemann cannot preside over the Senate while he’s also the acting governor.
But Hosemann sat in the Senate chamber throughout most of the Senate proceedings on Friday.
Hosemann, who has been one of the most pro-public education lieutenant governors in recent years, initially declined to speak to the Daily Journal on Friday after the Senate passed the CRT bill and gave a muted response to reporters Wednesday about the legislation.
“I only heard part of the debate,” Hosemann said. “I didn’t hear it all. But it’s down in the House. We’ll see what the House does with it.”
The way Hosemann handled the CRT legislation paints a picture about how the former secretary of state wields power in the chamber’s upper house.
As opposed to House Speaker Philip Gunn, Hosemann works hand-in-glove with his committee leaders, but often defers to them when he’s asked about policy coming down the pipe.
A common theme is if Hosemann likes a piece of legislation, he’ll praise the committee leader for their work. But if Hosemann doesn’t care for a piece of legislation, he’ll simply punt to the committee chair or another elected official.
The decision to not comment at length about the legislation to the media indicates that Hosemann was uneasy about the legislation, but still let the bill come through the chamber he leads.
Those same committee leaders that Hosemann defers to are constantly meeting as one of the most consequential deadlines approaches.
The next date to watch for is Monday, Feb. 1, which is the deadline for legislation to make it out of committee.
The vast majority of bills legislators have filed with die in committee and are not eligible for a floor vote.
Best of the Daily Journal:
» Mississippi senators agreed to spend around $177 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money to improve the operations of four state agencies and several community mental health centers.
» A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker is attempting to tweak a portion of existing law to allow some formerly convicted felons to have their voting rights restored, but a civil rights attorney believes the proposal is flawed.
» The Mississippi Senate on Friday quickly passed a teacher pay raise bill that would increase teacher salaries an average of $4,700 over the next two years. The bill now heads to the House.
Best from other state outlets:
» The Office of State Public Defender is looking to revamp the system as thousands of people in Mississippi are in jail awaiting trial. The State Public Defender is requesting $2 million from Mississippi lawmakers to streamline legal services to people who have been arrested, jailed, but not yet convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison. (Mississippi Public Broadcasting)
» Mississippi will double the number of 4-year-olds being served in the state-funded pre-K program by rolling out five new early learning collaboratives in August 2022 to serve more of the state’s youngest learners. (Mississippi Today)
» Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this week that redraws the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts to account for changes in population. (The Associated Press)
