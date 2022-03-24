There's still a lot of work for lawmakers to finish
The public fight between the House and Senate over proposals to cut or eliminate the state income tax has dominated the 2022 legislative session and will likely be the main issue this session is remembered for.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, proposed yet another plan to phase out the state income tax, but this time it contains no growth triggers and doesn't alter any other state tax.
This proposal would phase out the income tax by $100 million each fiscal year until the tax is eliminated. No doubt, this policy and the politics behind it will be analyzed and scrutinized in the days to come.
But today, I thought it would be good to actually remind readers of how much work still remains to be done in the last two weeks of the legislative session.
Much of these issues will be hashed out in conference committees (many of which are functionally kept out of the public eye) and brought back before the House and Senate for consideration.
One of the most important issues yet to be addressed this session is legislative redistricting, which will map out the political power structure in the state Capitol for the next decade.
Lawmakers have been privately meeting to discuss the new legislative districts that must be redrawn in accordance with the Census. This will likely be the last item taken up before the lawmakers adjourn sine die.
The other major item that still hasn't been resolved is the initiative process for citizens place issues directly on the ballot.
Both the House and the Senate seem to be in agreement that citizens should only have the ability to amend state law and not the state constitution. But for some reason, the initiative is still tied up in the conference process.
Lastly, the Capitol leaders still have a chance to put an equal pay law on the books. Mississippi is the only state in the nation without such a law in its code.
There's a bill alive that would prohibit Mississippi employers from paying people of different sexes different pay for the same work. The legislation would give employees the opportunity to sue employers in state court.
The deadline for lawmakers to file initial conference reports is Monday, March 28, and they still are on track to adjourn sine die on April 3.
Best from the Daily Journal
Conference committees are a crucial part of the legislative process, but very few of them are advertised in advance for the public to attend. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann committed to making that process better. House Speaker Philip Gunn didn't.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann fears Mississippi could blow its once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to efficiently dole out $1.8 billion in federal stimulus funds if the House does not start negotiating on how those dollars should be spent.
Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature voted to give the state’s public K-12 teachers the largest pay raise in recent history and send the bill to the governor for consideration.
Best from other outlets
Legislation is pending this session that would prohibit the government from taking private lands for other private entities to use. The measure is currently in the Mississippi Constitution but not general law. (Mississippi Today)
A state senator has formally asked the Mississippi Ethics Commission to decide whether House Republican Caucus meetings — the closed-door, secretive Capitol gatherings that are open only to 77 Republicans in the House of Representatives — violate the state’s Open Meetings Act. (Mississippi Today)
The Mississippi House Republican caucus denied a reporter access to one of its regular caucus meerings. Staffers of House Speaker Philip Gunn said the meeting was not subject to the Open Meetings Act. (Mississippi Free Press)
