Medicaid, the federal program that provides health coverage to some of the state’s poorest residents, is one of the most divisive policies at the state Capitol.
Democrats want to extend coverage to the state's working poor, moderate Republicans would like to make small reforms to the program, mainstream Republicans don’t want any expansion and far-right legislators just think the program is not working.
But one piece of legislation has clearly revealed a double standard among state government leaders: A majority of the Mississippi Legislature thinks terminally ill prisoners should be covered under Medicaid, but new mothers should not have enhanced coverage under the program.
Both chambers of the Legislature passed House Bill 936, which would allow seriously sick incarcerated people to receive hospice care, and it would allow health companies to bill Medicaid to pay for some of the costs.
But new mothers who already qualify for Medicaid benefits in the state aren’t so lucky.
Despite religious and medical leaders pleading with lawmakers, House leaders have continuously resisted efforts to allow new mothers to keep their Medicaid coverage for up to a year after giving birth.
The state’s current Medicaid policy only allows new mothers to receive postpartum benefits for 60 days.
Between 2013 and 2016, there were 136 Mississippi mothers who died either during pregnancy or within one year of their pregnancy's end, according to a 2019 report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
A report issued by the Center for Mississippi Health Policy, a nonpartisan organization that provides information for health policies, found that many of these deaths occurred after Medicaid coverage ended at 60 days.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has not gone into detail about why he opposes the postpartum extension, but he’s said that he does not want to pass legislation that seems like the state is expanding Medicaid — even though it isn’t.
The proposed bill would only enhance the coverage that existing beneficiaries receive and not add anyone new to the Medicaid program.
After the original bill died in the House, the Senate passed a last-ditch measure, but its prospects once again look dim in the House.
So the policy of the Magnolia State will remain that sick prisoners can get covered under Medicaid, but new mothers cannot get long-term care.
After sharp objections from some Democrats and a small group of Republicans, both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday approved new legislative maps that will determine how lawmakers are elected for the next decade.
While Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn has been passionately leading the fight to abolish the state's individual income tax, he also wants a new tourism tax in his home city of Clinton.
Over one-third of independent pharmacies in Mississippi surveyed by State Auditor Shad White's office said they were "somewhat likely" or "very likely" to close their business within the next two years because certain pharmaceutical middlemen are devouring their profits.
Senate Judiciary B Chair Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, said he will decide early this week whether to take up nine House bills restoring voting rights to people convicted of felonies. (Mississippi Today)
Uninsured Mississippians will no longer receive financial assistance from the Health Resources and Services Administration when they are tested or treated for the coronavirus. (Mississippi Public Broadcasting)
Legislation is pending this session that is intended to prevent the courts from overturning a citizen-sponsored constitutional amendment passed in 2011 to prevent the government from taking private land for the use of other private entities. (Mississippi Today)
