A file photo of Rep. Lester "Bubba" Carpenter, R-Burnsville, listening to announcements at his seat in the House Chamber earlier this year during the 2022 legislative session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this April 4, 2017, file photograph, then-State Auditor Stacey Pickering addresses a Stennis Institute luncheon in Jackson. Pickering became head of the Veterans Affairs Board on July 15, 2018. He resigned from that position under a cloud of controversy on July 11, 2022.
JACKSON — House Military Affairs Chairman Bubba Carpenter will not advance a bill that will give Gov. Tate Reeves the power to appoint and fire the director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board, killing efforts to provide more executive control to an agency recently mired in scandal.
Carpenter, R-Burnsville, told the Daily Journal that he planned to kill the bill because he did not receive an adequate explanation for why the agency’s power structure needed significant change.
“I want to look at it more in depth over the summer,” Carpenter said.
Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Chairman Mike Seymour advocated for the bill because he believed the recent leadership structure at the agency “needed to be reworked” and that it took a “very major issue” for the agency to install a new director.
Seymour, R-Vancleave, declined to tell the Daily Journal what incident he was referring to, but former VA Director Stacey Pickering resigned in May 2022 after allegations surfaced that he and a direct subordinate employee were engaged in an inappropriate relationship.
The Daily Journal also previously reported that two department executives under Pickering had raised private concerns about the agency potentially violating state bidding laws and not keeping thorough leasing records.
Agency leadership has repeatedly declined to comment on the specific details surrounding Pickering’s resignation and the issues the two employees raised.
The governor currently has the ability to appoint all seven members of the Veterans Affairs Board, and the board members appoint the agency’s director. If passed, Seymour’s proposal would have given the governor the power to appoint the executive director of the agency and all board members.
Some Democratic senators questioned the rationale for allowing the governor to appoint both the individual committee members and the executive director.
“Is that not a conflict, though?” Democratic Sen. Sollie Norwood of Jackson asked Seymour on the Senate floor. “The governor’s going to appoint the board and he would appoint the executive director?”
Seymour responded that other state agencies and boards, such as the Department of Marine Resources, have a similar structure, which is largely true, except the DMR commission is advisory in nature.
The deadline for committees to advance bills from the other legislative chamber is Feb. 28.