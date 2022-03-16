JACKSON • The state’s top lawmakers have agreed to a historic pay increase for Mississippi’s chronically underpaid K-12 public teachers.
Leaders from the Senate and House signed off on a conference report that creates a new pay scale for public teachers, raises their base salaries and contains yearly pay bumps.
“The winners today are our teachers who are helping grow the next generation of Mississippi leaders," Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement. "Thank you for all of your work on behalf of our state."
Now that the report has been signed, it will go back before the House and Senate for consideration. Since both chambers previously passed versions of a teacher pay raise plan, they will likely vote to adopt the conference report.
If both the House and Senate approve of the latest plan, it would be a substantial pay raise for public teachers and would provide an average raise of more than $5,000 for the next school year.
The new compromise is a mesh of the House's and Senate's plans.
House leaders previously wanted a proposal that increases base teacher pay, bumps assistant teacher salaries by $2,000 and provides stepped increases to teacher salaries each year. But the Senate was not part of those negotiations.
The senators on Wednesday largely agreed with the House’s plan, but proposed adding even larger pay bumps to educators during the fifth year that they continue to teach.
The House’s pay scale contained $400 bumps for each year that educators continued to teach, with a $1,000 bump for every fifth year they stayed in the state. The Senate agreed to keep the $400 bumps, but wants to expand the five-year bumps to $1,200.
House Education Committee Vice Chairman Kent McCarty told the Daily Journal that the agreement is a significant win for teachers, students and the state as a whole.
"Our starting teacher pay will be one of the highest in the southeast, which will make it much easier to recruit new teachers and retain the teachers we have," said McCarty, R-Hattiesburg.
Mississippi teachers are the lowest paid educators in the nation. According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Education, a public teacher with a bachelor’s degree has a base salary of $37,000, before any local supplements that may be added. After three years, that salary increases to $37,385.
Under the latest plan, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would start out making $41,400, and the next year they would make $41,900. After five years, they would make $44,300.
Antonio Castanon Luna, executive director of the Mississippi Association of Educators, said that he and the dozens of member educators that attended the committee meeting were glad to see significant progress happen on a teacher pay bill.
“We believe our Legislature working together on this is encouraging,” Luna said.
Lawmakers could vote on the proposal as early as Thursday. If both chambers pass the proposal, it would head to Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration. Reeves has previously said he supports new teacher pay raises.