TUPELO • Every Republican candidate for transportation commissioner in the northern district agrees the state’s deteriorating infrastructure is a critical problem that must be fixed, but each candidate has a different idea on how to actually fund the infrastructure repairs.
The election comes at a time when approximately 500 bridges in the state have been closed because of disrepair, including 65 county and locally owned bridges in Northeast Mississippi.
Trey Bowman, a businessman from Chickasaw County said he decided to run for this very reason and advocate for repairing roads and bridges to expand economic development in the area even more.
“If we don’t put this on the front-burner, we’re going to set a generation of Mississippians back,” said Bowman, one of the candidates for the race.
Bowman said he wants to treat the transportation department like a business and invest in road projects that would have the best “rate of return” on them, such as investing in projects that would lead to industries building along a particular road.
Some elected officials have called for an increase to the state’s gasoline tax, which is currently the fourth lowest gasoline tax in the nation, resting at around 18 cents per gallon.
Bowman said the only way he would advocate for the state legislature to increase the state’s gasoline tax is if the tax was swapped with a tax cut in another area, such as reducing the payroll tax for citizens.
“I want to look at the department holistically and see where we can trim some fat and where we can cut some waste,” Bowman said.
John Caldwell, a former Desoto County supervisor is campaigning for a third time for transportation commissioner and is also campaigning on the idea of building better roads and bridges to expand economic activity in the state.
Caldwell has told various citizens at campaign stops in Northeast Mississippi that talks about raising taxes are premature. He believes North Mississippi isn’t getting its fair share of projects out of the transportation department, and it wouldn’t make sense for North Mississippi citizens to pay more in taxes and still not get its fair share of infrastructure projects.
“There’s certainly not enough projects being let into North Mississippi,” Caldwell said. “I haven’t had a full explanation of why. (MDOT) has a $1 billion budget. I’m not sure we’ve had the details put in front of us that we need going forward to explain why an increase in the gas tax is necessary.”
He said the department should do an internal review of its assets and determine the best way to go forward, and then he would meet with local officials across the state to determine which road projects to complete and fund first.
“My heart is with no gas tax, but my head also knows we don’t fix roads with good luck and charm,” he said. “We need to fix our road needs.”
The election for the transportation commissioner comes at a pivotal time for the state. The future of the department of transportation is up for contention.
Next year, two out of the three transportation commissioners will be newcomers, the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee will be replaced and a new lieutenant governor will preside over the Senate, which will ultimately result in a string of new office-holders making decisions on infrastructure.
Jeremy Martin, an assistant Secretary of State, is touting his relationship with his current boss, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, as a way to ease this turnover and have a relationship established with an official. Hosemann is the Reppublican candidate for lieutenant governor.
Martin said his main goal in the race is to improve roads to ensure they’re safe for people to travel on and to foster a positive work environment at the department of transportation.
He has said the state must increase its revenue in the department of transportation. He has defended this position as a conservative principle at campaign events.
He currently doesn’t have a specific plan in place on how to ensure a long-term revenue source is brought in to the department, but he said he is committed to finding one because he doesn’t want the state to end up “in the position we’re in now with a lack of funding to maintain it.”
“That’s not easy, and it’s not a soundbite answer,” Martin said. “I do know that we can bring together a team of people. You bring stakeholders to the table, you talk about all of the options and you talk about the best solutions going forward. I don’t want to see burdensome taxes on myself much less on my friends and family.”
Geoffrey Yoste, a contractor in Oxford, has taken a similar approach and said he doesn’t think it’s appropriate for the transportation commissioner to try and legislate the policy for funding the transportation department. However, he did say he wants to be the person state legislators and statewide officials call on for advice.
“I’m not going to advocate a plan at this time because this is a legislative-driven deal, and until they bring me to the table it would be not only inappropriate but it might hurt my department by saying what we need to do,” Yoste said. “There’s no one, easy solution.”
He is campaigning on a pragmatic approach to govern the department and wanting to compromise when necessary.
“I want to be the good guy for MDOT,” he said. “We’re big, and we’ve got a lot of money. It’s easy to pick on us, but I don’t think we’ve always put our best foot forward. I’m going to be the kind of commissioner that wants to work with the legislature.”
Yoste said one of his main areas of focus would be Desoto County because they’re an “economic hub” in the northern part of the state.
“A lot of people like to beat up on Desoto, but they need bridges too,” he said. “You want to help them expand, but expand smartly.”
E.A. Hathcock will also be on the Republican ballot. Efforts by the Daily Journal to locate or contact Hathcock were unsuccessful. Hathcock has not filed any campaign finance disclosure forms with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office indicating how much money his campaign has raised or spent.
The candidates will compete in the Republican primary on Aug. 6. If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes, the two candidates who received the most votes will head to a runoff election. The runoff election will take place on Aug. 27.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Joe Grist, a former state lawmaker and the only Democratic candidate in the race. Grist has run a campaign centered on improving road conditions in the state and putting a halt to giving businesses tax exemptions from the state government to offset the costs to fund transportation efforts. The general election will take place on Nov. 5.