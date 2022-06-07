TUPELO • Incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly and political newcomer Dianne Black have captured their respective party’s nominations in their bids to represent Northeast Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to projections from the Associated Press.
Kelly, who is running for a fifth term, won the Republican nomination by defeating DeSoto County resident Mark Strauss. Black, who is seeking her first term, won the Democratic nomination by defeating Tishomingo County resident Hunter Avery.
The two will now face one another in the general election on November 8.
Kelly, a resident of Saltillo, in a statement to the Daily Journal thanked the voters of Northeast Mississippi for nominating him in his bid for re-election.
“I will continue to work hard for the people of Mississippi and prepare for the November election,” Kelly said.
Black, a resident of Marshall County, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to her campaign website, Black is the first Black woman to be nominated by a major political party for the 1st Congressional seat.
Northeast Mississippi is a reliably conservative region in the Magnolia State, making a Democratic challenge an uphill battle.
Kelly has traditionally followed mainstream Republican policies during his tenure on Capitol Hill.
Black, according to her campaign website, supports President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, prison reform, voting rights expansion and legislation that would tackle climate change.