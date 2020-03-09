TUPELO • A local lawmaker has filed a bill in the Mississippi Legislature that would revise the regulations currently in place for a “tasting” or “sampling event” hosted by a liquor store.
State Rep. Shane Aguirre, a Republican from Tupelo, filed House Bill 1427, which would allow package liquor stores to serve no more than eight ounces of wine to one person and no more than four ounces of distilled spirits to one person at a sampling event.
Aguirre said the current version of the legislation likely won’t be the final version of the bill and there’s some discussion among other lawmakers to amend the proposed law to reduce the amount of liquor served at the sampling event.
“A tasting or sampling event shall be conducted completely within an area that is cordoned off by barriers clearly separating the event from the point of sale of any alcoholic beverage and may last not longer than four hours,” the bill reads.
Aguirre said a state organization that represented the sale and manufacture of distilled spirits initially asked him to draft the bill so that businesses could host the events.
“This was already on state law, but the amounts were so small that none of the stores were doing it,” Aguirre said.
The bill states that businesses can host no more than two sampling events in a three-month period and business owners can only advertise the event through direct mail, on-site communication and email and the establishment’s own website.
Currently, only employees of the liquor store could serve the distilled spirits at the sampling event, according to Aguirre, but his bill would allow a third-party representative to come to the liquor store to conduct the tasting event.
“If one of these high end bourbon or vodka companies wanted to come in and do a sampling for customers of a liquor store to show a new brand, they can,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre said the overall intent is to spark economic development for package liquor stores and the bill is not designed for people to simply “give away free liquor.” He also said representatives from the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control and the state Department of Revenue are all in agreement with most of the language of the bill.
Lawmakers have until Thursday to pass general bills that have been introduced from its own legislative chamber. Aguirre said he thought the bill would likely be discussed this week.