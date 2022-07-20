Canoers navigate the waters of Tishomingo State Park in this file photo from May 2022. Mississippi's Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, which oversees 25 state-owned parks, could soon have a new permanent director.
Colin Maloney of Tupelo stands in front of a world map — its surface dotted with mementos of his travels across the globe — posted on the wall of his office inside Century Construction in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A helmet, signed by a group of Maloney's friends and fellow adventurers, is perched atop the antler of a deer head mounted in Maloney's office.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
JACKSON - Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced he appointed Colin Maloney, the CEO of Tupelo-based Century Construction, to the board of trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.
Maloney will now be one of seven voting board members who will determine which conservation and wildlife projects can be improved with state tax dollars.
“Our wildlife lands are important to me,” Maloney said. “I’m excited about being on the committee.”
Reeves also appointed Van K. Ray of Yazoo City, Drew Thomas St. John of Madison and David Edward Holman of Bay St. Louis to the board.
“I am confident that these individuals will help to do exactly that by effectively representing the state and steering the responsible investment of these funds toward impactful conservation efforts,” Reeves said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann earlier this month appointed Denny Terrell of Kosciusko, Joe Cloyd of Ocean Springs and Mat Lipscomb of DeSoto County to the board.
All seven appointees are subject to Senate confirmation during the next legislative session. Several legislators and leaders of state agencies will also sit on the board as non-voting members.
Even though one piece of legislation said the trust fund would receive $20 million this year, the Legislature only agreed to set aside $10 million in state funds for conservation efforts. But after this year, it will be up to the Legislature to determine how much money goes into the fund each year.
Another goal of the fund is to draw down federal matching dollars to support conservation efforts in the state.
The money can be directed toward a variety of issues including improvements to state parks, public water and land restoration, forests, and grasslands and land owned by nonprofits.
Mississippi state-owned parks have been chronically underfunded in recent years, causing them to go into a state of disrepair, causing the Senate and House to sharply sharply disagreed for years about how the trust fund should operate.
The Senate wanted to fund the program through yearly spending bills and allow the funds to only go toward public lands initially. The House wanted to fund the program through a tax diversion and have the money go toward private and public lands.
The two bodies eventually compromised to allow the Legislature to fund the program each year, but the money can go to private and public lands.
It’s unclear when the board will conduct its first meeting and decide who will be the first chairman of the board.
