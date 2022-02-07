JACKSON • Days after Mississippi legalized marijuana for medicinal use, the Tennessee Valley Authority — one of the main suppliers of wholesale electricity to north Mississippi — is uncertain if it can provide its resources to medical cannabis facilities.
In a document obtained by the Daily Journal, TVA announced that since it’s a federally owned utility company, it must adhere to federal drug laws. Though marijuana use is legal in several states, the product is still federally illegal.
“Given this important point, TVA will not direct any federal resources or funds to the cultivation and/or distribution of marijuana,” the statement reads. The document's authenticity was confirmed by TVA.
The document also said that if any TVA employee learns that a customer served by a local power company violates federal law regarding marijuana, the employee must report it to the company’s management.
Several municipal-owned utility companies in Northeast Mississippi, such as Tupelo Water and Light, receive their power from TVA. But the organization’s statement is unclear if municipal companies that receive TVA power can serve electricity to a legal cannabis facility.
Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesperson, would not specifically answer if local recipients of TVA power like Tupelo could turn around and service cannabis facilities.
“I would refer you back to the language in the statement,” Brooks said.
Should TVA clearly articulate that local communities cannot provide electricity to cannabis facilities, it would almost certainly hamper patient access to cannabis in the area and be an economic barrier for marijuana businesses.
Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water and Light, said he has not received any official communication from the TVA on medical marijuana but speculated that local entities would be able to serve electricity to cannabis centers. The centers, he believes, would not be eligible for any type of grant or economic benefits offered by TVA.
But the timeline for a solid decision is quickly approaching.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is statutorily required to begin reviewing applications for some cannabis facilities and patient cards in June. The Mississippi Department of Revenue is required to start reviewing licenses for marijuana dispensaries in July.
Ken Newburger, director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, said that when Mississippi legislators wrote the state’s cannabis law, they looked at best practices from other states, and he believes most cannabis businesses will do the same.
“We hope to work with anyone who will be a part of this industry as it unfolds,” Newburger said.
TVA’s footprint in the rural hills of Northeast Mississippi is expansive and historic. In February 1934, Tupelo became the first city to receive power from TVA. Later President Franklin Roosevelt traveled to Tupelo to commemorate the achievement.
Since then, municipalities in every county in Northeast Mississippi receive power from the organization.