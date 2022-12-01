In this file photo from Nov. 10, 2020, Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Leslie D. King asks a question during oral arguments in Jackson, Miss. King and Justice Jim Kitchens in a statement released on Thursday said that death row inmate Thomas "Eddie" Loden shouldn't be executed later this month.
JACKSON — Two judges on the Mississippi Supreme Court believe that Thomas “Eddie” Loden, an inmate set to be executed later this month, should not be put to death because he still has a lawsuit pending in federal court.
“Under such circumstances, we should stay (Loden’s) execution until the final resolution of his federal method-of-execution claims,” Justice Leslie King wrote in a statement that was joined by Justice Jim Kitchens and released Thursday.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled 7-2 last month that Loden should be put to death because he had lost all of his appeals in federal and state court. Kitchens and King both objected to that November order, but did not further explain their reasoning until Thursday.
The Thursday statement does not invalidate the Court’s majority opinion from November, nor does it prevent the execution from going forward.
Loden joined a federal lawsuit in 2018 challenging the state's lethal injection process, arguing that it’s inhumane and violates his 8th Amendment protection from cruel and unusual punishment. Loden has asked a federal judge to prevent the state from executing him until the lawsuit is concluded.
Attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Corrections asked the judge to allow the execution to go forward because higher courts have routinely given states wide latitude to conduct their own execution procedures.
U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate is expected to issue an order on Loden’s request to pause his execution within the next few days.
Loden, 58, has been on death row since 2001, after he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.
According to court documents, Loden kidnapped Leesa Gray, who was stranded on the side of the road in Itawamba County on June 22, 2000. The documents said Loden spent four hours raping and sexually battering Gray before suffocating and strangling her to death.
Gray’s mother, Wanda Farris, recently told reporters that she finds it difficult to understand why attorneys are arguing over pain caused by lethal injection drugs, which doesn’t compare to the pain of losing a daughter.
“I forgave Eddie Loden a long time ago, though,” Farris said. “I just want justice to be served.”
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.