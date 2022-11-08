FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Kelly is one of three Republican members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation. Mississippi legislators will have to draw new boundaries for the state’s four U.S. House districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau released some information in April 2021, and is scheduled to send more detailed information to states in September. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly was the guest speaker for the Pontotoc County Republican Women in April 2022.
TUPELO — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly will continue to represent Northeast Mississippi in the nation’s capital for the next two years after winning re-election to his House seat Tuesday night.
Early results reported by the Associated Press showed Kelly jumping out to an early lead by a wide margin.
Kelly in a statement thanked the voters of the 1st Congressional District for continuing to support him.
"I will continue to fight for conservative Mississippi values with a focus on our agriculture community, beating back inflation, supporting our armed forces and defending this great nation," Kelly said.
In Congress, Kelly currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where he is the ranking member of the military personnel subcommittee, and the House Committee on Agriculture.
The Saltillo resident said he hopes to return to those two committees, and if the Republican Party becomes the majority party in power, he hopes to become chairman of the Seapower Subcommittee on the Armed Services Committee.
Kelly defeated Democratic challenger Dianne Dodson Black, a business owner in DeSoto County. She ran as a Democrat who wanted to expand access to health care and fight climate change.
Other Mississippi congressional races
Incumbents in the 2nd and 3rd districts also won re-election.
Democrat Benny Thompson, whose national profile has risen as chairman of the January 6th Committee, defeated Republican challenger Brian Flowers in the 2nd Congressional District.
Republican Michael Guest defeated Democrat Shuwaski Young in the 3rd District.
In the 4th District, Republican nominee Mike Ezell defeated challengers Johnny DuPree, a Democrat, and Alden Johnson, the Libertarian candidate. Ezell won the Republican nomination by defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo.
