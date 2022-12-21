djr-2022-05-25-news-create-state-region-arp1

Bill Renick, pictured recently receiving a community leadership award, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to service of the Tennessee Valley Authority's Board of Directors.

JACKSON — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Bill Renick, a former state legislator and mayor of Ashland, to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Board of Directors.

