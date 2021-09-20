The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a 2018 Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional. The case is believed to present a clear danger to Roe v. Wade, the Court's longstanding view that people have access to an abortion within six months of their pregnancy.
TUPELO • The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case from Mississippi that will determine if states can constitutionally pass laws that ban pre-viability on abortions.
The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Org, has the potential to pose a serious challenge to Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that declared a person’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in the first six months of pregnancy.
The case centers around a law that Mississippi passed in 2018 that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, significantly before fetal viability.
Soon after the 2018 bill became law, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit blocked the enforcement of the law, finding it in conflict with Roe v. Wade and subsequent abortion decisions.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch in a statement said that her office is looking forward to the opportunity to present its case directly to the justices at the end of this year.
“The Court has acknowledged that states have the authority to promote legitimate interests, including protecting women’s health and defending life,” Fitch said. “But its abortion precedents have denied the people and their elected leaders the ability to fully do so.”