FILE - Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner post, answers questions regarding a residency challenge in Hinds County Circuit Court, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11, affirmed a judge's ruling that Gunasekara failed to meet a five-year residency requirement and cannot appear on the ballot.

TUPELO – The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Mandy Gunasekera’s attempt to revive her candidacy for the Mississippi Public Service Commission, providing closure at long last to a protracted legal dispute over her legal residency.

