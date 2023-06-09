TUPELO – The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Mandy Gunasekera’s attempt to revive her candidacy for the Mississippi Public Service Commission, providing closure at long last to a protracted legal dispute over her legal residency.
On May 11, the Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a lower court order that Gunasekera does not meet a five-year residency requirement because of time spent living in Washington D.C.
Gunasekera, who wanted to run for the northern district seat on Mississippi’s three-person utility regulatory body, then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to recall that decision and put her back on the ballot.
In a brief order Friday morning, the nation’s high court declined Gunasekera’ request. Friday is the deadline for state parties to present a final list of qualified candidates to the Secretary of State for the primary ballot.
Friday’s order means that Gunasekara won’t be on that list of candidates, and therefore won’t be on the official primary sample ballot when it is published later this month.
Gunasekera responded in a video posted to her Twitter account. She said that this order effectively ends her campaign, but promised to remain active in state politics.
“This is a bump along the way. This is not the end of the road for me,” said Gunasekara in her video. “I am still going to be very involved and very committed to expanding the reach and prosperity of the conservative movement here in my home state.”
Only two candidates remain the race, both Republicans: State Rep. Chris Brown, and Tanner Newman, a senior figure in Tupelo municipal government.
Matthew Barton, a candidate for district attorney in DeSoto County, filed the challenge to Gunasekera’s residency.
State law requires that candidates for PSC be citizens of the state five years before the date of the election, which is essentially a residency requirement. Parties had argued over what standards should be used to prove residency for the purposes of candidate qualifying.
Gunasekara had argued that by mid-2018 she was already living in Mississippi even while working in Washington D.C.
A special judge appointed to hear the case thought differently, pointing to her vote in a local D.C. election in November 2018, right on the eve of the five-year residency window, among other factors.
Gunasekara questioned the validity of the five-year requirement as applied to her under the U.S. Constitution, an issue the state’s high court did not address in substance. That constitutional claim provided the basis of her appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The brief order of the nation’s high court also did not address Gunasekara’s legal arguments, but simply declined to provide the legal relief she had requested.
A native of Decatur, Gunasekara worked in the nation’s capital in various roles, including a stint as chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.
She was the first Republican candidate to announce for the northern district PSC seat.
There is no Democratic candidate in the race, so one of the two Republicans will replace incumbent Democrat Brandon Presley on the PSC.
Presley is not running for re-election and instead is challenging Gov. Tate Reeves.
PSC candidate Brown is a third-term state representative. His current legislative seat was eliminated by redistricting last year. A Monroe County resident and with an ongoing property development project in Tupelo, he is the chair of the House Conservation and Water Resources committee.
Newman is director of Development Services for the city of Tupelo, though he recently took a leave of unpaid absence from the city to campaign for the PSC. His position involves management of the city’s zoning, engineering and building regulations divisions.
