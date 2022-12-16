TUPELO — The state’s largest hospital and its largest insurance provider have reached an agreement over network reimbursement rates, ending a long running dispute between the two entities that disrupted healthcare for thousands of Mississippians.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi said in a joint statement Friday that all of the university facilities, physicians and professional providers are now once again fully participating network providers for all Blue Cross customers, including the federal employee plan and Blue Cross plans from other states.
The terms of the contract are confidential, according to the statement.
The Daily Journal obtained an internal memo that Dr. Alan Jones, the associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the medical center, sent to UMMC faculty members saying the university intended to re-establish relationships with Blue Cross policy holders.
"We understand that the past several months have been difficult and I appreciate the work our clinical departments, care teams and support staff have done to assist impact patients," Jones said.
UMMC went out of network with Blue Cross Blue Shield on April 1 because of disagreements over reimbursement rates and the insurance company’s quality care plan.
Blue Cross customers could still seek treatment at UMMC, but since the policy was out of network, they had to pay significantly higher fees for treatment.
