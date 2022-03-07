JACKSON • To some Mississippians, the Tallahatchie River is just an old, muddy stream. But to other people around the world, the river is a symbol of the state’s painful history of racial injustice and Mississippi’s rich artistic culture.
A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker is hoping the eight counties through which the river runs can band together to preserve and enhance the complicated, yet storied history of the murky waterway.
“My hope is to get all the counties along the river to collaborate,” Rep. Sam Creekmore IV told the Daily Journal. “This could morph into something larger.”
Creekmore, R-New Albany, and a bipartisan group of legislators authored House Bill 1323 that would create the Tallahatchie River Authority. The legislation would allow the board of supervisors in eight counties to each nominate one person to form the authority.
Should the legislation pass, the authority also would have the power to develop plans to enhance tourism, promote economic development and address drainage issues.
If created, the eight-member body would have a hard job of promoting the river while accurately describing its complicated, painful past.
The river is the site where Emmett Till’s body was dumped after a group of white men in Money lynched, beat and tortured him to death.
After Till’s death, his mother, Mamie Till Bradley, decided to open the child’s casket at his funeral to expose the world to the horrific violence white southerners were inflicting on Black people at the time. Bradley’s decision is widely credited as a turning point in the civil rights movement.
The river also became famous when singer Bobbie Gentry, a native of Chickasaw County, crooned the mysterious song, “Ode to Billie Joe,” in 1967.
In the song, a family during a “sleepy, dusty Delta day,” discusses the recent death of Billy Joe McAllister, a local boy the narrator knew, who jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge. The song garnered worldwide attention and still captures the interest of listeners today.
The storied river spans around 230 miles and runs from Tippah County through Tallahatchie County to Leflore County, where it joins the Yalobusha River.
The counties who would be eligible to participate in the authority are Leflore, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Marshall, Union and Tippah.
The legislation currently contains a lot of discretionary language that would only permit counties to participate and would allow the authority, once formed, to employ an executive director with a non-specified funding source.
But the Union County lawmaker hopes that as the authority picks up steam, it would be more deliberate in its planning.
“The more unified and organized we are, the better chance we have of getting grant money,” Creekmore said.
Both the House and a Senate committee approved the legislation, and the full Senate can now consider the legislation. The last day for the chamber to approve a bill that originated in the House is Wednesday.