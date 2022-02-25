In this file photo from November 2021, Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath runs along the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown pass reception during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State. Mississippi’s universities could soon have a more direct impact on name, image and likeness agreements that its college athletes sign thanks to bills recently passed by both chambers of the Legislature.
JACKSON • Mississippi’s universities could soon have a more direct impact on name, image and likeness agreements that its college athletes sign.
Both chambers of the Legislature recently passed bills that would change the state’s current statute to allow colleges to set up opportunities for student-athletes to engage with businesses that wanted to ink an NIL agreement.
The bill would would also allow colleges to directly communicate with outside groups who want to profit off an athlete's image.
But the pressure would still be on the student-athletes to make final decisions on agreement and either adhere to the advice the colleges give them or outright reject it.
Current law largely restricts colleges from directly communicating with third parties on such agreements and limits what they can advise student-athletes.
But university leaders have worried that if they can’t advise students on some of the best practices for engaging in NIL contracts, students could inadvertently violate laws or regulations that lead to penalties.
“I think our universities really want to make sure the students are working with good business people,” Republican Sen. Nicole Boyd of Oxford said.
The law would also remove the requirement for students to be enrolled at a university to ink an NIL agreement with an organization. Now, students who have signed a letter of intent can enter into agreements.
The Magnolia State’s two SEC schools are bitter rivals, but the lawmakers who represent the college towns all seem to be in agreement that aggressive NIL laws are needed so Mississippi student athletes don’t flock to better states to get better deals.
“This is something we need to compete with the rest of the Southeastern Conference on, '' Republican Sen. Bart Williams of Starkville said.
Mississippi first passed an NIL law that went into effect in July along with a handful of other states.
Since the Legislature first passed the law last year, three groups have been formed to benefit Ole Miss athletics. One involves the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. The other two are for-profit LLCs: The Grove Collective and Spirit LLC.
The Grove Collective was co-founded by six Jackson-area attorneys. The Spirit LLC is backed by Ole Miss Spirit publisher Chuck Rounsaville.
The legislation has a reverse repealer included in it, which means more debate must occur on the bill before it gets sent to the governor for consideration.