A Lauderdale County, Miss., sheriff's deputy watches the weather in Collinsville, Miss., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

 Bill Graham I The Meridian Star via AP

KEITHSVILLE, La. - A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday.

