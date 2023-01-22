Federal Utility Blackouts

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows cloud cover over North America on Dec. 21, 2022, at 1:31 p.m. The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year, Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 NOAA via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation's largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday.

Newsletter