Mississippi-Private Prison

Mississippi Auditor Shad White speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 28, 2022. White said Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that a private prison company, Management & Training Corporation, has returned $5.1 million to the Mississippi Department of Corrections because of understaffing at one of the prisons that the Utah-based company operated in Mississippi.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — A Utah-based private prison company has returned $5.1 million to the Mississippi Department of Corrections after an investigation found it failed to provide enough workers at one of the prisons it was operating, state Auditor Shad White said Monday.

