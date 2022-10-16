Nuclear Plant Georgia

In this image provided by Georgia Power, the outside of the Unit 3 reactor containment building at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Ga., is shown on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Georgia Power Co. and the other owners of the $30 billion nuclear plant expansion began loading 90 tons of uranium oxide into the first of two new reactors on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, aiming to begin generating electricity by March 2023.

 Georgia Power Co. via AP

ATLANTA • Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Friday, putting the first new American nuclear reactor built in decades on a path to begin generating electricity in coming months.

