In this file photo from June 2021, two people fish at Trace State Park. Pontotoc native Van Ray has been tapped to head up a committee that will dole out funds to rehab state parks throughout Mississippi.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, speaks at a bill signing in the Governor's Mansion garden in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Attending the bill signing were Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, left, House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, second from left, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, second from right.
House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, speaks about the impact of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act, which Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Jackson. The act establishes a board that will shepherd a $10 million investment and review the direction of this money into projects and programs that will facilitate care for parks and rivers across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this file photo from June 2021, two people fish at Trace State Park. Pontotoc native Van Ray has been tapped to head up a committee that will dole out funds to rehab state parks throughout Mississippi.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, speaks at a bill signing in the Governor's Mansion garden in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Attending the bill signing were Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, left, House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, second from left, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, second from right.
House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee chairman Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, speaks about the impact of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act, which Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Jackson. The act establishes a board that will shepherd a $10 million investment and review the direction of this money into projects and programs that will facilitate care for parks and rivers across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON • A Pontotoc native will head a statewide committee charged with doling out funds to rehab Mississippi's aging state parks.
During their inaugural meeting on Thursday, members of the newly formed Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Committee picked Van Ray to serve the organization’s first chairman. Ray, the president and CEO of the Bank of Yazoo in Yazoo City, will now be responsible for presiding over the organization’s meetings, where the members will decide how to distribute funds to rehab state parks and improve access to public and private lands for outdoor recreation.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as chairman,” Ray told the Daily Journal. “We have some great people serving on the committee.”
The committee also voted to allow the state personnel board to advertise for the group’s first employee, a project supervisor, to coordinate with entities and public bodies who apply to the organization for funding. The employee’s salary would range from around $66,000 to $80,000.
Kelly Hardwick, the chairman of the state Personnel Board, told the committee that he could likely help the organization hire a candidate in about a month.
The committee also opted to use the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for legal advice, instead of contracting with outside legal counsel for services.
After years of political brinkmanship, the Mississippi Legislature earlier this year passed legislation creating the committee. Lawmakers and the governor agreed to set aside $10 million for the trust fund’s first year for conservation efforts.
After the inaugural year, it will be up to the Legislature to determine how much money goes into the fund. The committee can also apply for federal funds.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann attended a portion of the meeting and told the committee that he hopes the members’ work will lead to improvements in wildlife conservation across the state.
“You’re going to leave big footprints in the state with this,” Hosemann told the members.
House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Chairman Bill Kinkade, a Republican from Byhalia, similarly said that he’s excited to see how the committee operates going forward because years of work have culminated into the organization’s current work.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.