TUPELO - A third-party group supporting Tanner Newman has launched the first attack ad in the Republican primary against Rep. Chris Brown to represent Mississippi’s northern district on the public service commission.
Name ID driven by ads may determine the race’s outcome, according to political observers and the summary of an earlier poll. Brown has reported far more cash on hand than Newman, and his campaign launched TV ads weeks ago. But if outside groups are willing to invest in the northern district PSC race, they could close the gap on Newman’s behalf.
The 30-second spot attacking Rep. Chris Brown hit the airwaves Wednesday. A political action committee based in northern Virginia spent about $40,000 to run the ad, primarily on WTVA, in the Corinth-Tupelo and Memphis media markets through Aug. 8, FCC filings show.
Newman told the Daily Journal the ad was not released by his campaign. By law, PACs are not allowed to coordinate their activity with political campaigns.
The ad accuses Brown of taking money from “special interests,” but it’s unclear whose money is behind the PAC that paid for it.
The Brown campaign said it was focused on staying positive and visiting voters.
Attack's merits appear mixed
The ad, titled “He’ll Deliver,” accuses Brown of taking money from special interests regulated by the PSC. Brown has indeed taken campaign contributions from utilities in past senate campaigns, but his current PSC campaign has taken no such donations since its formation this year.
Brown did roll over $188,000 from past campaigns into his current PSC campaign account. A 2007 state attorney general opinion said a legislator can use old donations from regulated utilities in a PSC race if the donations came before the candidate considered running for PSC.
The majority of Brown’s campaign cash on hand comes from $500,000 of his own money and $100,000 from his father, according to the most recent public filings.
Filings show Newman’s campaign has accepted donations from clean energy groups, but they are not considered regulated utilities under current PSC rules.
“All of our donations are fully compliant with state laws governing the Public Service Commission. We have not and will not accept donations from regulated utilities, their agents, representatives or anyone acting for their owners,” Newman told the Daily Journal.
The ad also accuses Brown of giving a bailout to political donors, citing news reports about the Kemper power plant controversy in which the legislature allowed project developer Mississippi Power, a Brown donor, to issue bonds to fund ballooning construction costs. Brown voted for the bond bill.
The ad further criticizes Brown for voting against a state law requiring equal pay for women. The Brown campaign told the Daily Journal the bill was a watered-down version of federal law and said Brown would have voted yes had it mirrored the federal version.
Filing documents indicate the ad is scheduled to run through Aug. 8, the date of the primary election.
Money behind ad not identified
The PAC that ran the ad, Conservative Values PAC Mississippi, is listed in the Mississippi secretary of state’s publicly searchable database with the treasurer Dustin McIntyre of Alexandria, VA. It reported no contributions or disbursements in the first six months of 2023.
Federal public records show at least 26 other “Republican/Conservative” PACs registered to a Dustin McIntyre, mostly based in northern Virginia or Washington, DC. Several of McIntyre’s registered PACs have reportedly supported Republican candidates in elections in Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma.
FEC documents from the TVA ad order listed the buyer as Kevin McCrady, an Ohio media buyer associated with CTV Media. The ad agency was listed as FlexPoint Media Inc, an organization with Ohio and northern Virginia addresses describing itself as active in 49 states.
Campaign finance reports filed earlier this month showed Brown’s campaign had raised seven times the amount in campaign contributions Newman had Jan. 1 through June 30 and held 17 times more cash on hand.
Most of Brown’s money came from Brown’s personal fortune and Newman had far more individual donors. Newman’s campaign suggested this demonstrated there was more enthusiasm among north Mississippi voters for Newman’s candidacy.
Brown’s PSC campaign reported raising less than $30,000 from sources other than self-funding, family contributions or rollover from past senate campaign accounts. Newman reported raising over $115,000.
But observers say that distinction doesn’t change the impact of the funding gap.
“Whether it's all your money or you’re getting it from a thousand donors,” said political consultant and former state and national party official Austin Barbour last week, “all that matters is, how much money do you have, and how effective are you in spending that money?”
Brown launched two TV ads of his own weeks ago. The lighthearted spots featured Brown delivering talking points opposing President Biden’s electrification policy and jokingly comparing a pile of cow manure to “woke policy.”
Polling shared by Brown’s campaign earlier this year found a majority of respondents undecided and said name ID would be very important to the outcome of the election.
It’s unclear what impact the current ads are having.
It remains to be seen what other media buys may be placed by Brown, Newman or outside groups in the dwindling number of days remaining before the Aug. 8 primary.
Dueling reactions
Asked to respond to the content of the PAC ad, Newman said “Chris Brown can speak for his own record. The facts are the facts. The people of north Mississippi deserve a public service commissioner who is committed to offering commonsense solutions to the issues facing our region. That’s exactly what I’ll do as public service commissioner.”
The Brown campaign pointed to a Tuesday Daily Journal article in which Newman said he found the state of the race “aggravating.”
“This is what aggravated candidates do, they lash out,” a spokesperson said. “Our campaign is focused on staying positive, talking about the issues that matter and visiting with as many voters as possible between now and Election Day.”
In response, Newman, who claims Brown has only recently begun campaigning as heavily as Newman, said “I’m glad Chris Brown finally decided to join the race.”
