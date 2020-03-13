TUPELO — Vitalant is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day blood drive March 16-17 and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, well and healthy blood donors are strongly urged to give blood.
Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer.
There is no inherent risk of getting COVID-19 from the donation process itself. Individuals who, within the last 28 days, have been in a country with sustained widespread COVID-19 outbreaks as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention are asked to self-defer from giving blood.
The Vitalant Donation Center is located at 4326 South Eason Blvd. Donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day themed T-shirt & a St. Patrick’s Day themed cup (while supplies last). Sweet treats will be served as well.
Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are welcome.