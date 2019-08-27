TUPELO • Voters have the opportunity today to settle party nominations for statewide and local races, with polls open across the state from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The most high-profile race on offer today is the Republican runoff for the gubernatorial nomination between Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and former Supreme Court Justice William “Bill” Waller Jr.
The Republican runoff ballot also features a race for the attorney general nomination between Treasurer Lynn Fitch and attorney Andy Taggart.
In both races, the Republican nominee will face a Democratic candidate in November’s general election: Jim Hood in the governor’s race and Jennifer Riley Collins in the attorney general race.
Voters who cast a Republican ballot in the Aug. 6 primary may participate in the Republican runoff, as well as voters who did not cast a ballot at all on Aug. 6.
Voters who cast a Democratic ballot on Aug. 6 may not cast a Republican runoff ballot but may cast a Democratic ballot in districts where there are Democratic runoffs. Likewise, voters who cast a Republican ballot on Aug. 6 may not cast a Democratic runoff ballot.
Other than statewide races, Northeast Mississippi ballots will feature several other runoff races. Republicans John Caldwell and Geoffrey Yoste are competing to secure the transportation commissioner nomination in the state’s northern district. The winner will face Democrat Joey Grist in the general election.
Several legislative runoffs also find their way onto ballots in the region.
Senate District 3, which includes Benton and Union counties, has a Republican runoff in an open race.
Senate District 8, which includes parts of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha counties, has runoffs on the Democratic and Republican ballots. That race also features no incumbent.
In Senate District 10, there is a Democratic runoff.
The Lee County Republican runoff ballot also has two local runoffs in Justice Court District 2 and Justice Court District 3.
Throughout Northeast Mississippi, there are no contested county-level local runoff races in Alcorn, Calhoun, Oktibbeha, or Pontotoc counties. Other Northeast Mississippi counties have at least one or contested races on either the Republican or Democratic ballots.