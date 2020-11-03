TUPELO • Come next year, a new flag will fly over the state of Mississippi.
Mississippi voters on Tuesday strongly supported a new flag designing featuring a magnolia blossom and the motto “In God We Trust.” The State Legislature already took action this summer to retire the state’s former flag, but left final approval of a new design to the state’s voters.
With about 80 percent of precincts across the state reporting totals Tuesday night, the “In God We Trust” flag featured a majority of almost 70 percent, according to the Associated Press.
Even though some votes remained unreported as of late Tuesday evening, the new flag design was showing strong support across the state, with a majority of voters in only two counties voting against the flag, Greene and George.
Otherwise, strong majorities in both urban and rural areas offered support of a new flag design proposed by a committee appointed by statewide leaders.
In Lee County, election day results showed about 22,500 voters supporting the new flag and about 7,880 voters opposing the new flag. These results do not include absentee votes, which were still being counted as of late Tuesday night.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill sat on the committee that proposed the new flag design, and she was a key voice of support in favor of the design that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.
“The voters of Mississippi have confirmed that we are ready to move forward,” said Tannehill in a statement on Tuesday night. “I am thrilled that we will have the opportunity to fly a flag we can all be proud of.”
With voter support of the new flag design now expected, a state law approved this summer calls for the Mississippi Legislature to formally adopt the new design next year. This could come as early as when state lawmakers convene in January.
Until this year, Mississippi was the last state in the nation to feature the Confederate battle flag in its state banner, and the emblem has long been a source of controversy.
In 2001, state leaders put the issue of the flag to a statewide referendum, offering voters the opportunity to keep the Confederate emblem or to select a new design. A majority of voters at the time opted to keep the Confederate battle emblem.
Some state residents displeased by the decision to retire the former state flag have openly discussed efforts to force a vote on the old flag back onto a statewide ballot using the voter referendum process.
It’s not clear yet whether Tuesday’s strong vote in favor of the new design will dampen those discussions.