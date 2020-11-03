TUPELO • Mississippi voters on Tuesday strongly favored a constitutional provision that will simplify the state’s election rules for statewide office holders, providing that a candidate need only capture a majority of the ballots cast.
Under current law, a candidate for statewide office must win a majority of votes cast and win a majority of state House of Representatives districts, a provision that was originally crafted during the Jim Crow-era to help ensure white control of the state.
As of Tuesday night, with about 80 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the referendum to remove the House district provision had garnered 77 percent of voter support.
The referendum question was placed on the ballot by the State Legislature.